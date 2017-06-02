Brandy released from hospital after medical emergency

Story highlights Singer Brandy Norwood was hospitalized Friday after a medical emergency on a flight departing out of LAX

(CNN) Brandy Norwood has returned home after the singer was rushed to the hospital on Friday from a Delta plane in Los Angeles bound for New York City.

Norwood's team tweeted a message to her fans several hours later that she had been released from the hospital and was resting at home. They claimed that her busy schedule had lead to exhaustion but did not provide further information as to why she was hospitalized.

"Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting," the statement read. "She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 am flight."

Message from Team Brandy. pic.twitter.com/5LDTlF6Yhk — b r 💣n d Y (@4everBrandy) June 2, 2017

"The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her," the statement continued. "She will be relaxing for the next few days."

Delta would not confirm Norwood's identity to CNN but did release the following statement: "The flight crew of Delta flight 763 from LAX to New York's JFK International Airport returned to the gate, prior to departure, after a customer fell ill on board. Medical personnel met the aircraft and flight 763 departed for New York roughly 45 minutes behind schedule."

