Breaking News

Casino staff, guests among 37 killed in Resorts World Manila attack

By Jinky Jorgio and James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 7:36 AM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dozens die in Manila resort robbery
Dozens die in Manila resort robbery

    JUST WATCHED

    Dozens die in Manila resort robbery

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Dozens die in Manila resort robbery 01:15

Story highlights

  • Relatives still waiting for news as police investigation ongoing
  • Attacker shot and wounded by casino staff, police said

Manila, Philippines (CNN)Survivors smashed through windows to flee as dozens perished trapped by fire in one of Manila's worst incidents of mass death in recent years.

A heavily armed man walked into the Resorts World Manila casino in the Philippines capital early Friday, shooting gambling machines and setting fires which resulted in the deaths of 37 people.
Initial relief when police said the incident was not terrorism quickly turned to horror as reports began to emerge of the scores of people found suffocated to death inside the building.
Relatives of a victim cry outside the Resorts World Hotel in Manila on June 2, 2017.
Relatives of a victim cry outside the Resorts World Hotel in Manila on June 2, 2017.
Georgina Alvarez, chief legal officer for Resorts World, choked up as she read the names of the dead to reporters and family waiting outside the casino.
Of the 37 victims, management said 13 were employees of the casino while the rest were guests. Police have still yet to identify the bodies of six people, including two employees and four guests.
Read More
Their bodies were found on the second floor of the building, spread across the casino area, the hallways and a bathroom, police said. They died due to suffocation from smoke when the suspect deliberately set fire to carpets and tables using gasoline he brought with him. The windows were locked.
Relatives of a victim sit in front of the Resorts World Hotel, a popular tourist site in Manila, the capital of the Philippines that was on lockdown after a shooting on June 2, 2017. A police official said the incident was a robbery attempt by one person and not a terrorist attack.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
Relatives of a victim sit in front of the Resorts World Hotel, a popular tourist site in Manila, the capital of the Philippines that was on lockdown after a shooting on June 2, 2017. A police official said the incident was a robbery attempt by one person and not a terrorist attack.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Firemen break a glass window of the Resorts World Hotel following the assault.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
Firemen break a glass window of the Resorts World Hotel following the assault.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Firemen arrive at the Resorts World Hotel.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
Firemen arrive at the Resorts World Hotel.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A police officer stands guard outside the resort.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
A police officer stands guard outside the resort.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Smoke rises from the resort complex, which has an array of hotels, restaurants and bars.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
Smoke rises from the resort complex, which has an array of hotels, restaurants and bars.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Police take positions outside the resort.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
Police take positions outside the resort.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
A victim is stretchered away from the scene.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
A victim is stretchered away from the scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the attack, which started around midnight on Thursday, June 1. Stephen Reilly, the resort&#39;s chief operating officer, later told reporters that about 30 people were hurt and nobody was killed, CNN Philippines reported.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the attack, which started around midnight on Thursday, June 1. Stephen Reilly, the resort's chief operating officer, later told reporters that about 30 people were hurt and nobody was killed, CNN Philippines reported.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
A victim is helped at the resort.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
A victim is helped at the resort.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Emergency responders tend to a victim.
Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort
Emergency responders tend to a victim.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 philippines manila resort deaths02 philippines manila resort deaths 03 philippines manila resort deaths 06 phillipines mall 0601 - RESTRICTED07 phillipines mall 060105 philippines mall 0601 - RESTRICTED02 Philippines mall 060101 Philippines mall 060102 philippines gallery03 Philippines mall 0601
The injuries of survivors testified to the terror inside the casino, many were hurt breaking windows and jumping from the second floor to escape the fire and smoke.
On Facebook, Resort World employees shared photos of their deceased colleagues. "It's hard to believe that they have disappeared," one man commented on a widely shared collage of the victims.
One of the dead was Elizabeth Panlilio Gonzales, wife of Congressman Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales, police confirmed.
Witness: Firefighters unable to enter complex
Witness: Firefighters unable to enter complex

    JUST WATCHED

    Witness: Firefighters unable to enter complex

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Witness: Firefighters unable to enter complex 02:15

Waiting for news

Earlier in the day, friends and family of employees gathered outside the casino building in Pasay City on the southern outskirts of Manila, near the city's international airport.
The mood was tense and emotional, and the delay in releasing a full list of victims' names led many worried family members to search hospitals desperately for news of their relatives.
The road that runs along the front of the building was restricted to emergency vehicles, and those taking away the dead. A ferry line that serviced the casino was also halted.
Thomas Orbos, general manager of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), reminded people "to be vigilant." He added the authority would instruct shopping malls and hotels to be stricter with their security, and that protocols around incidents such as this would be reviewed.
Heightened security checks were already in place for the main metro line that served Pasay City.
Police insisted the attack was not related to terrorism -- despite ongoing conflict with ISIS-linked forces in the country's south.

Past horrors

The incident brings back memories of twin disasters that shook Manila in recent years -- both accidental and deliberate.
In 2015, a fire in a footwear factory in a suburb of the Philippine capital killed 72 people. As in Friday's incident, many of the dead were killed when they became trapped on an upper floor of the building by the blaze, which began when sparks from welding work set alight chemicals in nearby containers.
Five years before that, a former Manila police officer held a busload of tourists from Hong Kong hostage. As the standoff unfolded live on television, Rolando Mendoza began killing hostages and Philippines SWAT officers stormed the bus. By the time the incident was over, eight people were dead and many more injured.
The handling of the hostage crisis by Philippines police was criticized intensely at home and abroad, and the incident hurt the country's reputation overseas, particularly in Hong Kong, where most of the victims were from.

Journalist Jinky Jorgio reported from Manila, Philippines. James Griffiths wrote from Hong Kong. Journalist Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala contributed reporting.