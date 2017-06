ISIS claims Philippines casino attack despite police denial

(CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for an attack at a casino in the Philippines capital that left more than 37 people dead, however police have continued to deny that the incident was terror related.

A lone gunman entered the Resorts World Manila in the early hours of Friday morning, firing shots from an assault rifle and setting fire to gambling tables. Most of the victims are believed to have died from suffocation.

ISIS made the claim of responsibility that "Islamic State fighters carried out" the attack in a statement released by its Amaq news agency on Friday. However, ISIS has not released names or pictures of the alleged "soldiers" who carried out that attack, which it tends to do.

Rejecting the claim, police said there was "no truth" to the assertion.

"They can always claim whatever they want to claim," said Philippine national police chief Oscar Albayalde. "They have this reputation of claiming all atrocities all over the world to perpetuate themselves to gain global notoriety. There is no truth that the incident is a terror act."

Police had previously said on multiple occasions that the attack was not related to terrorism.

Philippines government forces are currently fighting ISIS-linked militants on the southern island of Mindanao, where the two sides have been battling for control of the city of Marawi for over a week.

How the attack unfolded

At around midnight local time Thursday, an armed suspect forced his way into the Resorts World Manila (RWM), an upmarket hotel and casino complex near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

According to security footage viewed by police, the gunman entered via the parking lot. Police later searched a car and found registration information which they haven't made public.

The attacker walked into the building, past a lone security guard who panicked when she saw the suspect's automatic rifle, Albayalde said.

Reilly said only guards on the complex's perimeter are armed. Internal security officers don't carry weapons, and didn't try to engage the suspect, fearing escalation of the situation, he said.

Video showed guests frantically running for the exits, the sound of gunshots and smoke coming from the upper floors of buildings.

Photos: Shooting at Philippines resort Relatives of a victim sit in front of the Resorts World Hotel, a popular tourist site in Manila, the capital of the Philippines that was on lockdown after a shooting on June 2, 2017. A police official said the incident was a robbery attempt by one person and not a terrorist attack. Firemen break a glass window of the Resorts World Hotel following the assault. Firemen arrive at the Resorts World Hotel. A police officer stands guard outside the resort. Smoke rises from the resort complex, which has an array of hotels, restaurants and bars. Police take positions outside the resort. A victim is stretchered away from the scene. It was not immediately clear how many people were hurt in the attack, which started around midnight on Thursday, June 1. Stephen Reilly, the resort's chief operating officer, later told reporters that about 30 people were hurt and nobody was killed, CNN Philippines reported. A victim is helped at the resort. Emergency responders tend to a victim.

The man ransacked a room and stole gaming chips, Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said. He had stuffed chips totaling 113 million pesos ($2.3 million) in a backpack, but this had been recovered by police, he added.

Apolinario said that during the attack the gunman had engaged in a "firefight" with casino employees.

The attacker was shot and wounded by security guards, and retreated into the hotel room where he doused a bed he was lying on in gasoline and shot himself, according to Stephen Reilly, the resort's Chief Operating Officer.

The attacker was found dead around 7 a.m. local time, according to a statement from RWM

CNN Philippines reported he was found in the room, burned beyond recognition, next to an automatic weapon and a .380 caliber pistol.

Emergency responders tend to a victim Friday at the Resorts World Manila.

Witness 'could smell smoke'

Hundreds of guests and employees rushed out of the resort hotel after the gunman began shooting on the second floor, hotel employees fleeing the scene told CNN Philippines.

Jay Dones, a witness on the scene, said some employees had told him a gunman fired shots in the air.

"One of the employees told me that the suspect began pouring the contents of the bottle on one of the tables and lit it on fire," Dones said.

Witnesses also told about hearing what sounded like explosions.

"I could smell some kind of smoke that came from an explosive device," said Tikos Low, who said he was in the resort's casino along with a few hundred other people when the attack began.