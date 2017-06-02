Breaking News

June 4 vigil brings back fears as Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule

By James Griffiths, CNN

Updated 8:49 PM ET, Fri June 2, 2017

Thousands commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre at a vigil in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2016.
Thousands commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre at a vigil in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on June 4, 2016.

Story highlights

  • Memorials for the Tiananmen Square massacre are held in Hong Kong every year
  • On July 1, the city will mark 20 years of Chinese rule

Hong Kong (CNN)As hundreds of thousands of Chinese students took to Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, Lee Cheuk-yan felt exhilarated.

It was May 1989, and he was one of a handful of pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong, then a UK colony still eight years away from Chinese rule.
"Young people in China were demanding democracy," he said this week. "We felt that if they made it, it meant Hong Kong would not have to live under an authoritarian regime."
When the tanks rolled in, they crushed the hopes of the student movement and its supporters in Hong Kong.
But the June 4 massacre -- in which hundreds of peaceful demonstrators were killed -- had an indelible effect on Hong Kong. "In the past we were something of an economic city, but after 1989 we became a political city," Lee said.
Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers will attend an annual candlelight vigil to mark the 28th anniversary of the massacre Sunday, in what has become a traditional show of defiance to China and is the only public commemoration of the crackdown on Chinese soil.

Right to protest under threat?

The organizers of vigil, which sees a huge park turn into a field of flickering candles, have called on people to come out in a show of defiance to Beijing as the central government plans a huge celebration on July 1 to mark 20 years since Hong Kong's sovereignty passed from the UK to China.
"The Chinese regime is trying to squeeze out the space that we have in Hong Kong and is a threat to our freedom and democracy," said Lee, now general secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance, which runs the annual event.
Many Hong Kong democrats fear Beijing is tightening its grip over the city, eroding its autonomy and increasingly intervening in Hong Kong politics.
Hong Kong and China: One country, two systems
Hong Kong and China: One country, two systems

In March, Carrie Lam was selected by a Beijing-dominated committee to be the city's next leader over John Tsang, who consistently led in public opinion polls.
A day after Lam was selected, multiple leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement were charged with public order offenses, more than 27 months after the pro-democracy protests ended, leading some to accuse the government of attempting to "clean house" ahead of Lam's July 1 swearing-in ceremony.
An annual pro-democracy rally scheduled for the handover anniversary was denied use of its usual staging ground in Victoria Park, in the heart of the city and where the vigil takes place.
1989: Man vs. tank in Tiananmen square
1989: Man vs. tank in Tiananmen square

The space has instead been promised to a pro-Beijing organization, the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, that will hold a handover commemoration event in the park, local media reported.
The march, which usually attracts tens of thousands, is expected to still go ahead but democracy activists say that it's an attempt to crush dissent ahead of a potential visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first to Hong Kong as Chinese leader.
Lee said he was worried in the future even the Tiananmen vigil "might be seen as a national security problem."
Ousted General Secretary of the Communist Party, Hu Yaobang, dies at age 73 on April 15, 1989. The next day, thousands of students gather at Tiananmen Square to mourn him -- Hu had become a symbol of reform for the student movement. A week later thousands more marched to Tiananmen Square -- the start of an occupation that would end in a tragic showdown.
Timeline: Tiananmen Square crackdownOusted General Secretary of the Communist Party, Hu Yaobang, dies at age 73 on April 15, 1989. The next day, thousands of students gather at Tiananmen Square to mourn him -- Hu had become a symbol of reform for the student movement. A week later thousands more marched to Tiananmen Square -- the start of an occupation that would end in a tragic showdown.
May 13, 1989, student demonstrations at Tiananmen Square escalate into a hunger strike with thousands taking part and calling for democratic reforms.
Nil by mouthMay 13, 1989, student demonstrations at Tiananmen Square escalate into a hunger strike with thousands taking part and calling for democratic reforms.
Student hunger strikers camp out on top of buses parked at Tiananmen Square.
Tiananmen sit inStudent hunger strikers camp out on top of buses parked at Tiananmen Square.
May 16, 1989, then Chinese President Deng Xiaoping (center) takes then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa by the hand at the Great Hall of the People. Gorbachev&#39;s visit coincided with the student hunger strikes, forcing the official reception to be moved from Tiananmen Square to the airport -- embarrassing for the Chinese leadership.
Gorbachev visitsMay 16, 1989, then Chinese President Deng Xiaoping (center) takes then Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and his wife Raisa by the hand at the Great Hall of the People. Gorbachev's visit coincided with the student hunger strikes, forcing the official reception to be moved from Tiananmen Square to the airport -- embarrassing for the Chinese leadership.
May 17, 1989: Five days in and the hunger strike begins to take its toll on students. Paramedics evacuate ailing protestors from the square.
Price of protestMay 17, 1989: Five days in and the hunger strike begins to take its toll on students. Paramedics evacuate ailing protestors from the square.
May 18, 1989 and Gorbachev has been in China for three days, witnessing street protests for each of those days. At the height of demonstrations, a million people were marching through Beijing.
Witness to discontentMay 18, 1989 and Gorbachev has been in China for three days, witnessing street protests for each of those days. At the height of demonstrations, a million people were marching through Beijing.
May 18, 1989, Chinese workers parade on motorbikes in support of student hunger strikers.
Biker backingMay 18, 1989, Chinese workers parade on motorbikes in support of student hunger strikers.
May 19, 1989, the sixth day of hunger strikes. Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang arrives at Tiananmen Square to address the students. He begins his now-famous speech by saying: &quot;Students, we came too late. We are sorry.&quot; The next day, Premiere Li Peng declares martial law in parts of Beijing.
Martial lawMay 19, 1989, the sixth day of hunger strikes. Communist Party General Secretary Zhao Ziyang arrives at Tiananmen Square to address the students. He begins his now-famous speech by saying: "Students, we came too late. We are sorry." The next day, Premiere Li Peng declares martial law in parts of Beijing.
May 20, 1989, teachers from Beijing Normal University arrive at Tiananmen Square by the truckload to support their students after martial law was declared.
Student-teacher relationsMay 20, 1989, teachers from Beijing Normal University arrive at Tiananmen Square by the truckload to support their students after martial law was declared.
May 20, 1989, pro-democracy demonstrators raise their fists and flash the victory sign while stopping a military truck filled with soldiers on its way to Tiananmen Square.
Victory signMay 20, 1989, pro-democracy demonstrators raise their fists and flash the victory sign while stopping a military truck filled with soldiers on its way to Tiananmen Square.
May 30, 1989, students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts create a 10-meter-tall statue of the Goddess of Democracy to boost morale amongst student protestors in Tiananmen Square. Erected in just four days, the statue was unveiled in front of the Monument to the People&#39;s Heroes.
Monument to HeroesMay 30, 1989, students from the Central Academy of Fine Arts create a 10-meter-tall statue of the Goddess of Democracy to boost morale amongst student protestors in Tiananmen Square. Erected in just four days, the statue was unveiled in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes.
This photo was taken on June 2, 1989, showing hundreds of thousands gathered around the Goddess of Democracy.
Mass protestThis photo was taken on June 2, 1989, showing hundreds of thousands gathered around the Goddess of Democracy.
Countdown to the crackdown: Unarmed troops first approached Tiananmen Square on June 2.
Troop movementsCountdown to the crackdown: Unarmed troops first approached Tiananmen Square on June 2.
On the night of June 3 and into the early hours of June 4, armed troops and tanks moved in on students and other civilians in the areas around Tiananmen Square, opening fire on the crowds.
CrackdownOn the night of June 3 and into the early hours of June 4, armed troops and tanks moved in on students and other civilians in the areas around Tiananmen Square, opening fire on the crowds.
June 4, 1989, journalists covering the crackdown were caught in the line of fire.
Caught in the middleJune 4, 1989, journalists covering the crackdown were caught in the line of fire.
June 4, 1989, students set fire to tanks. An official death toll has not been released but witnesses and human rights groups say hundreds were killed in the clash.
Students fight backJune 4, 1989, students set fire to tanks. An official death toll has not been released but witnesses and human rights groups say hundreds were killed in the clash.
In the weeks following June 4, activists who were directly or indirectly involved in the pro-democracy demonstrations were arrested.
PunishmentIn the weeks following June 4, activists who were directly or indirectly involved in the pro-democracy demonstrations were arrested.
Today, Hong Kong is the only Chinese territory where commemoration of the June 4 crackdown is allowed. Here, pro-democracy legislator Lee Cheuk-yan (left) unwraps a replica of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong&#39;s June 4 Museum that opened on April 24, 2014.
Hong Kong vigilToday, Hong Kong is the only Chinese territory where commemoration of the June 4 crackdown is allowed. Here, pro-democracy legislator Lee Cheuk-yan (left) unwraps a replica of the Goddess of Democracy at Hong Kong's June 4 Museum that opened on April 24, 2014.
A pro-democracy group takes part in a rally outside the June 4 Museum on its opening day. A candlelight vigil commemorating the martyrs of the 1989 crackdown is held in the city&#39;s Victoria Park each year on June 4, attended by thousands.
A pro-democracy group takes part in a rally outside the June 4 Museum on its opening day. A candlelight vigil commemorating the martyrs of the 1989 crackdown is held in the city's Victoria Park each year on June 4, attended by thousands.
'Reminder to the world'

In recent years controversies have erupted over how to properly mark the day, with some Hong Kongers, particularly the younger generation, feeling the Alliance and other groups focus too much on political reform in China, instead of highlighting problems at home.
Though last year competing events did not have much effect on turnout -- more than 125,000 took part in the Victoria Park vigil and thousands more participated in alternative commemorations -- the Alliance has taken measures to attract young people back to the rally.
This year, organizers have introduced eco-friendly candles and invited local high school boy band Boyz' Reborn to represent young people during the ceremony.
Wu'er Kaixi, one of the organizers of the original Tiananmen protests, said this year's memorial was a "reminder to the world the situation in Hong Kong 20 years after handover is actually getting worse."
"It's incredibly important for Hong Kong people to continue to commemorate (June 4)," he said from Taiwan, where he lives in exile. "It gives people not just a sense of power, but also hope."