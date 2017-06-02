(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- ISIS claimed responsibility for the casino attack in Manila, Philippines, that left 37 people dead. Police have repeatedly denied what happened was terror-related.
-- The US unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% in May, its lowest level in 16 years.
-- The fallout continues from President Donald Trump's decision to leave the Paris Agreement on climate change. Virgin founder Richard Branson says, "History will treat Trump incredibly unkindly for the message that he sent to the world." But JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he isn't quitting team Trump, even though he disagrees with the decision.
-- Russian President Vladimir Putin has a message for corporate America: Help Trump. "Help us restore normal political dialogue," Putin told US execs Friday in St. Petersburg.
-- Trump says his tax reform bill is "moving along" in Congress. Except there's one problem: A bill doesn't exist.
-- "Wonder Woman" hits theaters Friday. It could set a box office record for the biggest opening ever for a female director. Can it also end the summer movie slump?
-- Growing up, Bill Weir went to 17 schools in six states. Now he journeys back to the red and blue states of his youth in the age of Trump.
-- Ariana Grande will hold a benefit concert Sunday in Manchester, England, for the victims and families of the May 22 terrorist attack, along with Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell, Miley Cyrus and more. Here's how you can watch it.
-- In the wake of her photo shoot scandal, Kathy Griffin said Trump "is personally trying to ruin my life forever." At a news conference with her attorney, the comedian said she had received death threats and been contacted by the Secret Service since she made what she called "a horrible mistake" by posing in photos holding up a bloody head resembling Trump.
-- What a week! Here's what it looked like in 29 photos.