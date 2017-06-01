World leaders accuse Trump of turning his back on the planet

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement , eliciting rebuke from many world leaders who accused the United States of turning its back on the planet and, by extension, humanity.

The agreement -- an ambitious plan to combat, control and adapt to climate change -- is largely viewed as a last-ditch effort to shield Earth from the devastating effects of global warming. The accord was signed during a 2015 conference in the French capital and ratified by the United States one year later.

With the exception of war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, which insists the agreement isn't tough enough, every country in the world has signed on to its provisions.

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy responded by expressing their disappointment and asserting that the accord could not be renegotiated. Others slammed Trump for what they characterized as reckless abandonment.

Below is a quick rundown of international reaction:

Brazil

Brazil expressed "profound concern and disappointment" with Trump's decision to exit the climate agreement.

"The Brazilian Government received with profound concern and disappointment the announcement made today, June 1, that the government of the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Paris Agreement under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and 'renegotiate' its reentry. Brazil is seriously concerned with the negative impact of such decision on the multilateral dialogue and cooperation to respond to global changes," the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Environment said in a joint statement.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed disappointment in the United States for reneging on the Paris Agreement.

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

European Union

Miguel Arias Cañete, EU Commissioner of Climate Action & Energy, accused the United States of turning its back on efforts to save the planet.

A sad day for the global community, as the US turns its back on the fight against climate change. EU deeply regrets this unilateral decision — Miguel Arias Cañete (@MAC_europa) June 1, 2017

France

President Emmanuel Macron said he respected Trump's decision, but characterized it as a "mistake."

"Today, the President of the United States Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement. I do respect his decision, but I do think it is an actual mistake both for the US and for our planet," he said in a televised speech.

Borrowing from Trump's famous slogan, Macron added: "We all share the same responsibility to make our planet great again."

Statement on the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreements. #parisagreementhttps://t.co/T4XOjWZW0Q — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also had some harsh words for the US President, warning that his abandonment of the climate accord would have dire results.

"This unprecedented diplomatic feat would never have been possible without the involvement of the United States of America," she said in a statement. "By withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement, President Trump commits today a mistake with fatal consequences."

The mayor also tweeted a photograph of City Hall illuminated in green, an affirmation of the city's commitment to the environment.

Germany

Steffen Seibert, spokesperson for Chancellor Angela Merkel, said the chancellor was disappointed in Trump's decision and affirmed Germany's commitment to the accord.

Chancellor Merkel disappointed w/ Pres. Trump's decision. Now more than ever we will work for global climate policies that save our planet. — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 1, 2017

Martin Schulz, head of Germany's Social Democratic Party, was more critical. He suggested Trump doesn't live in reality, and even referenced the President's push of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic at a recent NATO summit.

You can withdraw from a climate agreement but not from climate change, Mr. Trump. Reality isn't just another statesman you shove away. — Martin Schulz (@MartinSchulz) June 1, 2017

Mexico

Former President Vicente Fox Quesada, a longtime critic of Trump, said the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement amounts to a declaration of war on the planet.

Withdrawal from #ParisAgreement, @realDonaldTrump condemns this generation and those to come. He's declaring war on the planet itself. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) June 1, 2017

Sweden

Margot Wallström, minister for foreign affairs, said Trump's decision abandoned future generations.