The week in 29 photos

A SWAT team takes position outside Resorts World Manila, a popular tourist site in the Philippines that was on lockdown after a shooting on Thursday, June 1. A police official said the incident was a robbery attempt by one person and not a terrorist attack.

Emmanuel Rutema, a 13-year-old Tanzanian who had his arm chopped off in an attack, puts on a new prosthetic arm at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 30. In Tanzania, some albinos have been targeted for their body parts, according to a Reuters report.

A child plays at a mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, as women pray before the start of Ramadan on Friday, May 26. Ramadan is the most sacred month in the Muslim year.

US President Donald Trump speaks about the Paris climate accord, which he withdrew the United States from on Thursday, June 1. Foreign leaders, business executives and Trump's daughter Ivanka lobbied heavily to remain part of the deal, but they ultimately lost out to conservatives who claim the plan is bad for the United States.

A child watches an elephant swim Thursday, June 1, at the Khao Kheow Zoo in Thailand's Chonburi Province.

A wounded man, right, receives assistance after a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 31. A suicide bomb ripped through a secure area of Kabul at the height of the morning rush hour, killing at least 90 people and wounding 400, Afghan officials said.

Fans of the late rock star Chris Cornell pay tribute to the singer at his gravesite in Los Angeles on Friday, May 26. Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, hanged himself May 18, according to a statement from the medical examiner's office in Wayne County, Michigan. He was 52.

The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on Thursday, June 1. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and newest justice Neil Gorsuch.

A pyramid built by Alexander Golod was among the buildings damaged by a major storm in Moscow on Monday, May 29.

Pop star Katy Perry performs Saturday, May 27, at Big Weekend, a music festival in Hull, England, run by BBC Radio 1.

Micah Fletcher, a man who survived a stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, train, watches as suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian is arraigned on Tuesday, May 30. Christian, 35, is accused of fatally stabbing two men who defended a 16-year-old and her Muslim friend on the train. Christian was yelling racial and religious epithets that day, according to police documents.

A girl feeds a banana to a giraffe Saturday, May 27, at the Safari World park in Bangkok, Thailand.

People embrace Sunday, May 28, outside a house where several people were killed during a shooting rampage in Lincoln County, Mississippi. A sheriff's deputy and seven other people were killed, authorities said. Willie Godbolt, 35, has been charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.

Pope Francis meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, at the Vatican on Monday, May 29.

A villager walks to a cyclone shelter in Cox's Bazar, a town in Bangladesh, on Tuesday, May 30. Nearly 1 million people evacuated low-lying areas as Cyclone Mora pounded the country's southern coastline.

Edith Fuller, who at 6 years old is the youngest person ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, waits for her turn Wednesday, May 31, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Rescue workers and police officers stand next to two bodies after a deadly stampede at a soccer stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Sunday, May 28. According to Honduras' national police, four people were killed and several were injured before the league final between Motagua and Honduras Progreso.

A missile is test-fired by North Korea in this photo released by the country's state-run news agency on Tuesday, May 30. North Korea claimed it fired a new type of ballistic missile, demonstrating its ability to carry out a highly accurate strike. Experts, however, expressed skepticism, noting there is no way to independently verify the test results. North Korea has fired 12 missiles during nine tests so far this year.

From left, director Park Chan-wook, actor Will Smith and director Maren Ade walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, May 28. They were all on the festival's jury this year.

Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts after a landslide in the country's Kalutara District on Friday, May 26. Sri Lanka remains in the grips of its worst flooding in 14 years. The flooding was brought on by monsoon rains across southwestern portions of the country, according to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Disaster Management.

A 14-week-old kangaroo looks out from its mother's pouch at a zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, on Monday, May 29.

Veteran Earl Granville walks through Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Granville lost his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2007.

Mannequins are covered with a plastic sheet at a roadside market in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, May 29.

Indonesia, on Monday, May 29. Hide Caption 23 of 29

Young women try to get a selfie with former US President Barack Obama as he plays a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Friday, May 26.

Men jump into Lake Geneva in Lutry, Switzerland, on Monday, May 29.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Metropolitan Korniliy, the head of the Russian Orthodox Old-Rite Church, visit the church's Intercession cathedral in Moscow on Wednesday, May 31.

Midshipmen watch the Blue Angels flight team during the graduation ceremony at the US Naval Academy on Friday, May 26.