The week in 29 photos

A child plays at a mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, as women pray before the start of Ramadan on Friday, May 26. Ramadan is the most sacred month in the Muslim year.
A child watches an elephant swim Thursday, June 1, at the Khao Kheow Zoo in Thailand's Chonburi Province.
Pop star Katy Perry performs Saturday, May 27, at Big Weekend, a music festival in Hull, England, run by BBC Radio 1.
A girl feeds a banana to a giraffe Saturday, May 27, at the Safari World park in Bangkok, Thailand.
Pope Francis meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, at the Vatican on Monday, May 29.
From left, director Park Chan-wook, actor Will Smith and director Maren Ade walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, May 28. They were all on the festival's jury this year.
A 14-week-old kangaroo looks out from its mother's pouch at a zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, on Monday, May 29.
Veteran Earl Granville walks through Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Granville lost his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2007.
Mannequins are covered with a plastic sheet at a roadside market in Jakarta,
Indonesia, on Monday, May 29.
Young women try to get a selfie with former US President Barack Obama as he plays a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Friday, May 26.
Men jump into Lake Geneva in Lutry, Switzerland, on Monday, May 29.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Metropolitan Korniliy, the head of the Russian Orthodox Old-Rite Church, visit the church's Intercession cathedral in Moscow on Wednesday, May 31.
A zoo visitor watches a panda eat in Rhenen, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Nay 31.