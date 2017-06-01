Breaking News

The week in 29 photos

Updated 8:36 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A SWAT team takes position outside Resorts World Manila, a popular tourist site in the Philippines that was on lockdown after a shooting on Thursday, June 1. A police official said &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/01/asia/resorts-world-manila-philippines/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the incident&lt;/a&gt; was a robbery attempt by one person and not a terrorist attack.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A SWAT team takes position outside Resorts World Manila, a popular tourist site in the Philippines that was on lockdown after a shooting on Thursday, June 1. A police official said the incident was a robbery attempt by one person and not a terrorist attack.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
Emmanuel Rutema, a 13-year-old Tanzanian who had his arm chopped off in an attack, puts on a new prosthetic arm at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 30. In Tanzania, some albinos have been targeted for their body parts, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tanzania-albinism-idUSKCN0RU2V320150930&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to a Reuters report.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Emmanuel Rutema, a 13-year-old Tanzanian who had his arm chopped off in an attack, puts on a new prosthetic arm at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 30. In Tanzania, some albinos have been targeted for their body parts, according to a Reuters report.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
A child plays at a mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, as women pray before the start of Ramadan on Friday, May 26. Ramadan is the most sacred month in the Muslim year.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A child plays at a mosque in Putrajaya, Malaysia, as women pray before the start of Ramadan on Friday, May 26. Ramadan is the most sacred month in the Muslim year.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Paris climate accord, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/01/politics/trump-paris-climate-decision/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which he withdrew the United States from&lt;/a&gt; on Thursday, June 1. Foreign leaders, business executives and Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka lobbied heavily to remain part of the deal, but they ultimately lost out to conservatives who claim the plan is bad for the United States.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
US President Donald Trump speaks about the Paris climate accord, which he withdrew the United States from on Thursday, June 1. Foreign leaders, business executives and Trump's daughter Ivanka lobbied heavily to remain part of the deal, but they ultimately lost out to conservatives who claim the plan is bad for the United States.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
A child watches an elephant swim Thursday, June 1, at the Khao Kheow Zoo in Thailand&#39;s Chonburi Province.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A child watches an elephant swim Thursday, June 1, at the Khao Kheow Zoo in Thailand's Chonburi Province.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
A wounded man, right, receives assistance after a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 31. A suicide bomb &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/31/asia/kabul-explosion-hits-diplomatic-area/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ripped through a secure area of Kabul&lt;/a&gt; at the height of the morning rush hour, killing at least 90 people and wounding 400, Afghan officials said.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A wounded man, right, receives assistance after a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, May 31. A suicide bomb ripped through a secure area of Kabul at the height of the morning rush hour, killing at least 90 people and wounding 400, Afghan officials said.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
Fans of the late rock star Chris Cornell pay tribute to the singer at his gravesite in Los Angeles on Friday, May 26. Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/18/entertainment/chris-cornell-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;hanged himself&lt;/a&gt; May 18, according to a statement from the medical examiner&#39;s office in Wayne County, Michigan. He was 52.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Fans of the late rock star Chris Cornell pay tribute to the singer at his gravesite in Los Angeles on Friday, May 26. Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, hanged himself May 18, according to a statement from the medical examiner's office in Wayne County, Michigan. He was 52.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
The justices of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/09/28/us/gallery/the-supreme-court-today/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the US Supreme Court &lt;/a&gt;sit for an official photograph on Thursday, June 1. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/19/us/gallery/neil-gorsuch/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;newest justice Neil Gorsuch.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 29 photos
The justices of the US Supreme Court sit for an official photograph on Thursday, June 1. In the front row, from left, are Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. In the back row, from left, are Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor and newest justice Neil Gorsuch.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
A pyramid built by Alexander Golod was among the buildings damaged by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/30/europe/moscow-storm/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a major storm in Moscow&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, May 29.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A pyramid built by Alexander Golod was among the buildings damaged by a major storm in Moscow on Monday, May 29.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Pop star Katy Perry performs Saturday, May 27, at Big Weekend, a music festival in Hull, England, run by BBC Radio 1.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Pop star Katy Perry performs Saturday, May 27, at Big Weekend, a music festival in Hull, England, run by BBC Radio 1.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Micah Fletcher, a man who survived a stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, train, watches as suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/30/us/portland-train-teenager-stabbing-arraignment/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is arraigned&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, May 30. Christian, 35, is accused of fatally stabbing two men who defended a 16-year-old and her Muslim friend on the train. Christian was yelling racial and religious epithets that day, according to police documents.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Micah Fletcher, a man who survived a stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, train, watches as suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian is arraigned on Tuesday, May 30. Christian, 35, is accused of fatally stabbing two men who defended a 16-year-old and her Muslim friend on the train. Christian was yelling racial and religious epithets that day, according to police documents.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
A girl feeds a banana to a giraffe Saturday, May 27, at the Safari World park in Bangkok, Thailand.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A girl feeds a banana to a giraffe Saturday, May 27, at the Safari World park in Bangkok, Thailand.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
People embrace Sunday, May 28, outside a house where several people were killed during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/28/us/mississippi-mass-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a shooting rampage&lt;/a&gt; in Lincoln County, Mississippi. A sheriff&#39;s deputy and seven other people were killed, authorities said. Willie Godbolt, 35, has been charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
People embrace Sunday, May 28, outside a house where several people were killed during a shooting rampage in Lincoln County, Mississippi. A sheriff's deputy and seven other people were killed, authorities said. Willie Godbolt, 35, has been charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
Pope Francis meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, at the Vatican on Monday, May 29.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Pope Francis meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, at the Vatican on Monday, May 29.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
A villager walks to a cyclone shelter in Cox&#39;s Bazar, a town in Bangladesh, on Tuesday, May 30. Nearly 1 million people evacuated low-lying areas as &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/asia/bangladesh-cyclone-mora/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cyclone Mora&lt;/a&gt; pounded the country&#39;s southern coastline.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A villager walks to a cyclone shelter in Cox's Bazar, a town in Bangladesh, on Tuesday, May 30. Nearly 1 million people evacuated low-lying areas as Cyclone Mora pounded the country's southern coastline.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
Edith Fuller, who at 6 years old is the youngest person ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, waits for her turn Wednesday, May 31, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/01/us/national-spelling-bee-finals-numbers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Scripps National Spelling Bee: By the numbers&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Edith Fuller, who at 6 years old is the youngest person ever to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, waits for her turn Wednesday, May 31, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The Scripps National Spelling Bee: By the numbers
Hide Caption
16 of 29
Rescue workers and police officers stand next to two bodies after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/football/honduras-football-stampede-montagua-progreso/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly stampede&lt;/a&gt; at a soccer stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Sunday, May 28. According to Honduras&#39; national police, four people were killed and several were injured before the league final between Motagua and Honduras Progreso.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Rescue workers and police officers stand next to two bodies after a deadly stampede at a soccer stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on Sunday, May 28. According to Honduras' national police, four people were killed and several were injured before the league final between Motagua and Honduras Progreso.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
A missile is test-fired by North Korea in this photo released by the country&#39;s state-run news agency on Tuesday, May 30. North Korea &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/asia/north-korea-missile-test-warhead/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;claimed it fired a new type of ballistic missile,&lt;/a&gt; demonstrating its ability to carry out a highly accurate strike. Experts, however, expressed skepticism, noting there is no way to independently verify the test results. North Korea has fired 12 missiles during nine tests so far this year.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A missile is test-fired by North Korea in this photo released by the country's state-run news agency on Tuesday, May 30. North Korea claimed it fired a new type of ballistic missile, demonstrating its ability to carry out a highly accurate strike. Experts, however, expressed skepticism, noting there is no way to independently verify the test results. North Korea has fired 12 missiles during nine tests so far this year.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
From left, director Park Chan-wook, actor Will Smith and director Maren Ade walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, May 28. They were all on the festival&#39;s jury this year.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
From left, director Park Chan-wook, actor Will Smith and director Maren Ade walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, May 28. They were all on the festival's jury this year.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts after a landslide in the country&#39;s Kalutara District on Friday, May 26. Sri Lanka remains in the grips of its worst flooding in 14 years. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/29/asia/sri-lanka-floods/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The flooding&lt;/a&gt; was brought on by monsoon rains across southwestern portions of the country, according to Sri Lanka&#39;s Ministry of Disaster Management.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Sri Lankans watch military rescue efforts after a landslide in the country's Kalutara District on Friday, May 26. Sri Lanka remains in the grips of its worst flooding in 14 years. The flooding was brought on by monsoon rains across southwestern portions of the country, according to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Disaster Management.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
A 14-week-old kangaroo looks out from its mother&#39;s pouch at a zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, on Monday, May 29.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A 14-week-old kangaroo looks out from its mother's pouch at a zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, on Monday, May 29.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
Veteran Earl Granville walks through Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Granville lost his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2007.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Veteran Earl Granville walks through Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Granville lost his left leg to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2007.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
Mannequins are covered with a plastic sheet at a roadside market in Jakarta,&lt;br /&gt;Indonesia, on Monday, May 29.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Mannequins are covered with a plastic sheet at a roadside market in Jakarta,
Indonesia, on Monday, May 29.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
Young women try to get a selfie with former US President Barack Obama as he plays a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Friday, May 26.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Young women try to get a selfie with former US President Barack Obama as he plays a round of golf in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Friday, May 26.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Men jump into Lake Geneva in Lutry, Switzerland, on Monday, May 29.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Men jump into Lake Geneva in Lutry, Switzerland, on Monday, May 29.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Metropolitan Korniliy, the head of the Russian Orthodox Old-Rite Church, visit the church&#39;s Intercession cathedral in Moscow on Wednesday, May 31.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Metropolitan Korniliy, the head of the Russian Orthodox Old-Rite Church, visit the church's Intercession cathedral in Moscow on Wednesday, May 31.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
Midshipmen watch the Blue Angels flight team during the graduation ceremony at the US Naval Academy on Friday, May 26. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/31/us/gallery/us-military-may-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more military photos from May&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 29 photos
Midshipmen watch the Blue Angels flight team during the graduation ceremony at the US Naval Academy on Friday, May 26. See more military photos from May
Hide Caption
27 of 29
A zoo visitor watches a panda eat in Rhenen, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Nay 31.
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A zoo visitor watches a panda eat in Rhenen, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Nay 31.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
A priest, left, and a crew member from the rescue group MOAS lay a wreath for migrants who drowned Wednesday, May 24, when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/05/world/migrant-rescue-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;their boat capsized off the coast of Italy.&lt;/a&gt; So far this year, about 50,000 people have risked their lives to reach Europe by sea, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.unhcr.org/en-us/europe-emergency.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the UN Refugee Agency.&lt;/a&gt; Nearly 1,750 are estimated to be dead or missing. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/25/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0526/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 28 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 29 photos
A priest, left, and a crew member from the rescue group MOAS lay a wreath for migrants who drowned Wednesday, May 24, when their boat capsized off the coast of Italy. So far this year, about 50,000 people have risked their lives to reach Europe by sea, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Nearly 1,750 are estimated to be dead or missing. See last week in 28 photos
Hide Caption
29 of 29
01 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED02 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED03 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED04 week in photos 060205 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED06 week in photos 060207 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED08 week in photos 060209 week in photos 060210 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED11 week in photos 060212 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED13 week in photos 060214 week in photos 060215 week in photos 060216 week in photos 060217 week in photos 060218 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED19 week in photos 060220 week in photos 060221 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED22 week in photos 060223 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED24 week in photos 060225 week in photos 060226 week in photos 060227 week in photos 060228 week in photos 0602 RESTRICTED29 week in photos 0602
Take a look at 29 photos of the week from May 26 through June 1.