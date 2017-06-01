Breaking News

    JUST WATCHED

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

04:37

Looking back on the stand at Standing Rock

Cannonball, North Dakota

Updated 4:26 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Cannonball, North Dakota (CNN)Full operations are underway on the Dakota Access Pipeline. The 1,872-mile crude oil transport system became a symbol of the fight over American climate policy when members of the Sioux tribe opposed the construction and set up camp at Standing Rock. We look back on the the fight against the pipeline during the coldest months of North Dakota winter.