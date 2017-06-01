Looking back on the stand at Standing Rock
Updated 4:26 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Cannonball, North Dakota (CNN)Full operations are underway on the Dakota Access Pipeline. The 1,872-mile crude oil transport system became a symbol of the fight over American climate policy when members of the Sioux tribe opposed the construction and set up camp at Standing Rock. We look back on the the fight against the pipeline during the coldest months of North Dakota winter.