Buildings light up green in solidarity with Paris climate accord

(CNN) Buildings in the US and in other countries lit up bright green Thursday night in support of the Paris climate accord.

This comes on the heels of President Trump announcing that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, but this didn't stop some US governors and mayors from taking a stand.

The buildings, which are typically lit up at night, glowed green for the evening.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed that both the One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green in solidarity.

"The White House's reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change."