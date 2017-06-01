New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed that both the One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green in solidarity.

"The White House's reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change."