Breaking News

US buildings light up green in solidarity with Paris climate accord

By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Updated 11:35 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

One World Trade Center lights up green Thursday night in support of Paris accord.
One World Trade Center lights up green Thursday night in support of Paris accord.

(CNN)Several US buildings lit up bright green Thursday night in support of the Paris climate accord.

This comes on the heels of President Trump announcing that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, but this didn't stop some US governors and mayors from taking a stand.
US mayors, governors vow to stick with Paris accord
US mayors, governors vow to stick with Paris accord
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed that both the One World Trade Center and the Kosciuszko Bridge to be lit green in solidarity.
"The White House's reckless decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord has devastating repercussions not only for the United States, but for our planet," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also showed support by lighting up their city halls.
Read More
"City Hall shines green tonight because New York City will honor the goals of the #ParisAgreement"