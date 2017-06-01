A big hug for a Portland hero

(CNN) Destinee Mangum hugged her hero on Wednesday. A big thank you for a protector.

She and her family visited Micah Fletcher, one of the three men who intervened when a man was insulting Destinee and her friend, a Muslim wearing a hijab, while they were riding a train in Portland, Oregon, last week. Two of the men were stabbed and died.

Dyjuana Hudson, Destinee's mother, posted a moving description of the meeting on her Facebook page. Hudson, Destinee and other family members met Micah at his parents' home.

"Finally got a chance to meet one of the angels that saved my daughters life," Hudson said.

"Micah is one of a kind and a very strong young man that comes from two beautiful parents that we also had the pleasure of meeting today."

Destinee, described by her mother as "happy but very emotional" during the meeting, made Fletcher, 21, a shirt, which says she loves him and that he is her hero.

"She is such a caring young lady," Hudson said, so grateful to the "courageous men" who intervened for Destinee and her friend.

The incident, which spawned widespread outrage and national attention, took place on a Portland light rail train on Friday.

Three men stood to defend the girls, the objects of racial and religious insults.

Police say the attacker slashed the throats of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best, killing them.

Destinee Mangum and Micah Fletcher on Wednesday

Fletcher was wounded and days later delivered this message.

"If you live here, move here, or if you want to call this city home, it is your home," he told ABC News. "And we must protect each other like that is the truth, no matter what the consequences."

Jeremy Joseph Christian was arraigned on several charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, attempted murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, police say.

Hudson's Facebook has been filled with messages of good wishes.