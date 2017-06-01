(CNN) If you live along the Eastern Seaboard and wake up early Sunday, you could be treated to a colorful sky hours before sunrise.

NASA had hoped to launch the rocket early Saturday, but had to scrub the attempt because of boats in the area where the payload is expected to fall back to Earth.

Four to five minutes after launch, the rocket is expected to deploy 10 canisters about the size of soft drink cans, each containing a colored vapor that forms artificial, luminescent clouds.

The sounding rocket's payload is tested at the Wallops Flight Facility.

The clouds, or vapor tracers, are formed "through the interaction of barium, strontium, and cupric-oxide," according to NASA.

The vapor tracers will allow scientists on the ground to view the movement of the particles in the ionosphere, a part of the Earth's atmosphere that stretches to the edge of space, to learn more about the movement of the air currents at that altitude.

The whole mission will last only about eight minutes before the payload lands in the Atlantic Ocean, about 90 miles out to sea from its launch point in Virginia.

Morning coffee with a light show

"The vapor tracers could be visible from New York to North Carolina and westward to Charlottesville, Virginia," NASA said.

This map shows the projected visibility -- from New York to North Carolina and west to Charlottesville, Virginia -- of the vapor tracers during the mission.

Clear skies are predicted for the entire zone at that time, the CNN Weather Center reports. Clear skies are preferred for the launch since the mission involves observing the motion of the colored clouds using ground cameras in Virginia and North Carolina.

Sunday's attempt will be the fourth for the launch. Wind and cloudy skies hampered the first two attempts. Backup launch dates are available each morning through June 6, if needed.

Clear skies are predicted for Sunday around 4:30 a.m. ET, in the shaded region, where colored clouds may be visible following NASA's sounding rocket launch.

If you're near the eastern US coast, look toward the eastern horizon beginning about 4:30 a.m. The farther you are from the launch location, the lower the clouds will appear on the horizon.