(CNN) If you live along the Eastern Seaboard and wake up early Friday you could be treated to a colorful sky hours before sunrise lights up the horizon.

But in this case, the rocket launch isn't even the cool part.

Approximately 4 to 5 minutes after launch, the rocket will deploy 10 canisters about the size of a soft drink can, each containing a colored vapor that will form artificial, luminescent clouds.

The sounding rocket's payload is tested at the Wallops Flight Facility.

The clouds, or vapor tracers, are formed "through the interaction of barium, strontium, and cupric-oxide," according to NASA.

Since the canisters will be released about 100 miles (160 kilometers) above the ground, the space agency says they "pose absolutely no hazard to residents along the mid-Atlantic coast."

The vapor tracers will allow scientists on the ground to view the movement of the particles in the ionosphere, a region of the Earth's atmosphere that stretches to the edge of space, to learn more about the movement of the air currents at that altitude.

The entire mission will last only about 8 minutes before the payload lands in the Atlantic Ocean about 90 miles out to sea from its launch point in Virginia.

How to watch

According to NASA, "the vapor tracers could be visible from New York to North Carolina and westward to Charlottesville, Virginia" (see image below for visible areas).

This map shows the projected visibility of the vapor tracers during the June 2 mission. The vapor tracers may be visible from New York to North Carolina and westward to Charlottesville, Virginia.

Clear skies are preferred for the launch since the mission involves observing the motion of the colored clouds from ground cameras located in Virginia and North Carolina.

Friday morning should provide mostly clear skies in the viewing location, and upper level winds should be friendly enough to allow the launch to take place (if not, backup launch dates are available each morning through June 6).

If you're near the eastern US coast on Friday, look towards the eastern horizon beginning around 4:30 a.m. The farther you are from the launch location, the lower the clouds will appear on the horizon.

Forecast for Eastern U.S. at 4:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 2nd. The shaded circle indicates the viewable region for colored clouds resulting from NASA's Sounding Rocket launch.