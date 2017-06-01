(CNN) Two groups of Muslim-Americans have raised more than $500,000 for the victims of last week's Portland train attack.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, and Ricky John Best, 53, were fatally stabbed while defending two young women who were being verbally assaulted by a man aboard a Portland train.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, also intervened on behalf of the two African-American teenagers, one of whom is Muslim and was wearing a hijab. Fletcher was stabbed in the neck but survived.

However, according to the fundraising site, the campaign is exploring long-term aid for the families of the victims.

Best, an Army veteran who worked for the city of Portland, leaves behind a wife and four children. Leftover funds, the campaign said, could be used for his children to go to college.

They are also discussing an endowment or scholarship program in honor of Namkai-Meche, a recent college graduate, whose "enthusiasm was infectious" according to his family.

"Namkai-Mech's mother is passionate about ensuring that her son's death inspires lasting change," the campaign said.