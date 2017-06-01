(CNN) In an America roiled by bitter divisions, the hate keeps coming.

The past week has been especially bad. Two Oregon men died defending a pair of high school girls from a train passenger's bigoted taunts. A noose was found hanging inside a shrine to black history in the nation's capital. And a vandal spray-painted a racial slur at a home of one of sport's biggest icons.

The SPLC said blacks or immigrants were targeted in the majority of incidents, which leveled off weeks later.

Consider...

The Portland train stabbings

Micah Fletcher is one of three men who intervened when, according to police, Jeremy Joseph Christian barraged two African-American teenagers, one wearing a hijab, with religious and racial taunts on a Portland, Oregon, MAX train last Friday. Fletcher is the only one of the three who survived.

There's a history here with this. You can feel that this has happened before. The only thing that was different was the names and faces. Micah Fletcher

Christian, who had been captured on video the day before making bigoted remarks on another train , allegedly slashed the throats of Fletcher, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best, killing two of them.

While the trio have been hailed as heroes and Fletcher has received much sympathy and support, he asked in a Facebook video this week that people direct their concern toward those who he considers the real victims: the girls he stepped in to help.

"The little girl who had the misfortune to experience what happened on that MAX, her life is never going to be the same," Fletcher said.

The Smithsonian nooses

As if the noose itself weren't a clear enough message, it was found amid a segregation exhibition in galleries opened last year by the first black president of the United States, according to Smithsonian.com.

The case is under investigation, and details are slim.

Today's incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African-Americans continue to face. Lonnie Bunch

"The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity -- a symbol of extreme violence for African-Americans," said Lonnie Bunch, the museum's founding director.

This is the second time in four days a Smithsonian property in Washington was targeted in such a way. A noose was found hanging from a tree outside the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden over the weekend.

"This was a horrible act, but it is a stark reminder of why our work is so important," Bunch said of Wednesday's incident.

The slur at LeBron James' home

It's June, and basketball fans are supposed to be focused on tonight's NBA Finals tipoff, a third consecutive showdown between the two most recent champs -- James' Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

But no.

The news surrounding James on Thursday morning had nothing to do with the King defending his crown. It had everything to do with someone spray-painting a racial slur on the gate to James' $21 million Los Angeles home.

We got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African Americans until we feel equal in America. LeBron James

Rather than talking about his team's three-point defense or the Warriors' pesky Draymond Green or how James can avoid repeating his calamitous Game Three in the Eastern Conference Finals, James found himself assuring reporters that his family was safe.

The 33-year-old, who is no stranger to speaking out on racial strife , further found himself lamenting the state of race relations in the country.