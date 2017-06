It's June 1, school's out, summer vacations are ramping up and we're still talking about the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton took (kinda) full responsibility for her loss during an appearance at a tech conference in California. She also blamed the Russians and ex-FBI Director James Comey and The New York Times (for its coverage of her email scandal). But she also, surprisingly, went after the Democratic National Committee, saying it was bankrupt and had crappy data that caused her to overlook all those working class white voters in the Midwest. President Trump (of course) had to weigh in on Twitter (of course), saying that Clinton should just accept she was a bad candidate.