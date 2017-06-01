Breaking News

Oil starts gushing through controversial Dakota Access Pipeline

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 12:33 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Dakota pipeline protesters&#39; last stand
  • The pipeline is expected to move 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day
  • A tribal leader vows to keep fighting, even though oil has started flowing

(CNN)After months of protests, lawsuits and occasional clashes, oil started flowing Thursday through the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

The 1,172-mile-long pipeline is now in full commercial use, said Vicki Granado, spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Partners -- the pipeline's developer.
The $3.7 billion project, which stretches across four states, drew fierce resistance from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota, its allies and environmentalists.
Opponents said the pipeline could contaminate the drinking water of communities downstream. Several Native American tribes also said the pipeline would destroy burial and prayer sites as well as culturally significant artifacts.
Dakota Access Pipeline: What's at stake?
On Thursday, a tribal leader said he'll keep fighting to stop the pipeline, even though it has already gone into use.
"Now that the Dakota Access Pipeline is fully operational, we find it more urgent than ever that the courts and administration address the risks posed to the drinking water of millions of American citizens," said Dave Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux.
In March, a US appeals court in Washington denied the tribes' request for an emergency order that would have blocked the pipeline from being used, saying the plaintiffs had not met their "heavy burden" of proof for an injunction.
The pipeline extends from North Dakota, through South Dakota and Iowa, and into Illinois. It's expected to move 470,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
Opposition to the pipeline sparked months-long protests, with as many as 10,000 people participating during the peak of the demonstrations. Clashes with police at the protests turned violent at times, with one woman nearly losing her arm after an explosion in November.
The Oceti Sakowin camp, the main protest camp closest to the pipeline, was cleared in February following an emergency evacuation order signed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe had also asked protesters to leave, saying the fight over the pipeline belongs in court.

Efforts to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline were reinvigorated following President Donald Trump's executive action in January that advanced its approval. Trump's actions cast aside efforts by former President Barack Obama to block the pipeline's construction.
Since then, momentum has swung in the pipeline developer's favor.
In February, the US Army Corps of Engineers granted permission for the last stretch of the pipeline, under Lake Oahe, which had been opposed by Native Americans and environmentalists.
Fireworks lit the sky at the Oceti Sakowin Camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on December 4, 2016, after the Army Corps of Engineers halted the Dakota Access Pipeline route. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allowed work to resume.
Fireworks lit the sky at the Oceti Sakowin Camp near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on December 4, 2016, after the Army Corps of Engineers halted the Dakota Access Pipeline route. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allowed work to resume.
Activists embrace after the December halt of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/07/us/dakota-access-pipeline-visual-guide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dakota Access Pipeline&lt;/a&gt; route. The $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
Activists embrace after the December halt of the Dakota Access Pipeline route. The $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
An activist rides down from a ridge on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4.
An activist rides down from a ridge on the edge of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation on December 4.
Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on December 4. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allows work to resume on the Dakota Access Pipeline, which the activists oppose.
Activists celebrate at Oceti Sakowin Camp on December 4. An executive order by President Donald Trump in January allows work to resume on the Dakota Access Pipeline, which the activists oppose.
Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.
Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.
A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff&#39;s Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were evicted a day earlier.
The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where Dakota Access Pipeline protesters were evicted a day earlier.
Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off the private land in Morton County.
Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force Dakota Access Pipeline protesters off the private land in Morton County.
A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
Native Americans head to a rally at the state capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota opposting the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Native Americans head to a rally at the state capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota opposting the Dakota Access Pipeline.
People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
Protesters march on September 4 in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Protesters march on September 4 in opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.
The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters on September 3.
Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment of Dakota Access Pipeline protesters on September 3.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and its allies said then that the easement shouldn't have been granted without an environmental impact statement to identify risks to its treaty rights, including the water supply and sacred places.
"We will continue to battle the operation of this pipeline in court and remind everyone that just because the oil is flowing now doesn't mean that it can't be stopped," Archambault said Thursday.

CNN's Deanna Hackney, Holly Yan, Mayra Cuevas, Sara Sidner and Darran Simon contributed to this report.