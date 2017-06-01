Big Sur landslide adds 13 acres to California coastline

(CNN) Big Sur has gotten even bigger, because of a May 20 landslide.

So, exactly how big was the landslide?

#BigSurLandslide fly around May 27, preliminary computer animation. Roughly 13 acres of new #California land! pic.twitter.com/PoKZL5WZBI

Using before-and-after aerial images and analysis, the USGS came up with these answers:

--800 Olympic-sized swimming pools could be filled with the dirt (If that's something you're inclined to do).

--65 feet of dirt covered Highway 1, known as the Pacific Coast Highway.

The highway already was closed at that spot -- it has been closed almost continuously since January -- and at a few other points along the dozens of miles of Big Sur coast because of landslides caused by unusually heavy winter and spring rains.