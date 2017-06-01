Photos: An artist's impression of botanical gardens at a renovated Roland Garros. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Photos: The site of the French Open will undergo a renovation program which will be finished in 2020.

Photos: A new retractable roof will adorn the showcase Philippe Chatrier Court as part of the $400 million upgrade.



Photos: An 18,000 square foot area will also be added to player facilities.

Photos: An artist's impression of the new player's area at Roland Garros.

Photos: A new semi-sunken court will also feature as part of the renovation.

Photos: The 5,000 seater semi-sunken court will replace the existing court one and be positioned in the neighboring Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil botanical garden.