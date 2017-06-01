Breaking News

French Open: Red clay goes 'green' in $400M Roland Garros revamp

Updated 4:50 AM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Story highlights

  • Roland Garros set to undergo renovation
  • New court to be built in botanic garden
  • Work to be completed by 2020

(CNN)Lush green spaces may not be the first thing that spring to mind when considering the world's premier clay court tennis tournament.

But in years to come visitors to the French Open will be able to sit down and watch elite level tennis before wandering amidst verdant and varied foliage.
That's because a 5,000 seat semi-sunken court will be built in the neighbouring Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil botanical garden as part of a $400 million upgrade at Roland Garros.
The court, which is set to replace the existing court one, will be surrounded by almost 15,000 square feet of greenhouses containing plant species from four continents.
According to planning details, the area will be linked to the existing tournament site and allow spectators to "relax and stroll."
An artist&#39;s impression of botanical gardens at a renovated Roland Garros.
An artist's impression of botanical gardens at a renovated Roland Garros.
The site of the French Open will undergo a renovation program which will be finished in 2020.
The site of the French Open will undergo a renovation program which will be finished in 2020.
A new retractable roof will adorn the showcase Philippe Chatrier Court as part of the $400 million upgrade.&lt;br /&gt;
A new retractable roof will adorn the showcase Philippe Chatrier Court as part of the $400 million upgrade.
An 18,000 square foot area will also be added to player facilities.
An 18,000 square foot area will also be added to player facilities.
An artist&#39;s impression of the new player&#39;s area at Roland Garros.
An artist's impression of the new player's area at Roland Garros.
A new semi-sunken court will also feature as part of the renovation.
A new semi-sunken court will also feature as part of the renovation.
The 5,000 seater semi-sunken court will replace the existing court one and be positioned in the neighboring Jardin des Serres d&#39;Auteuil botanical garden.
The 5,000 seater semi-sunken court will replace the existing court one and be positioned in the neighboring Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil botanical garden.
The current site of the Jardin des Serres d&#39;Auteuil is pictured. According to planning details, the area will be linked to the existing tournament site and allow spectators to &quot;relax and stroll.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
The current site of the Jardin des Serres d'Auteuil is pictured. According to planning details, the area will be linked to the existing tournament site and allow spectators to "relax and stroll."
Among the other highlights of Roland Garros' renovation is a new retractable roof which will adorn the showcase Philippe Chatrier Court.
Meanwhile, over 18,000 sq. ft. will be added to player facilities for their comfort and fitness.
Roland Garros was first used as the site of the French Open in 1928.
Roughly 460,000 people pass through its gates each year during the two weeks of the tournament.
Check out how the upgraded Roland Garros will look when work is completed in 2020 in the video atop the page.