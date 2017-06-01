Breaking News

2017 NBA Finals loaded with stars, historical implications

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 2:39 PM ET, Sat June 3, 2017

Golden State forward Kevin Durant rebounds the ball during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4. Durant had a game-high 33 points to go with 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. He was also the leading scorer in the first game. Golden State defeated Cleveland 132-113 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Golden State forward Kevin Durant rebounds the ball during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4. Durant had a game-high 33 points to go with 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks. He was also the leading scorer in the first game. Golden State defeated Cleveland 132-113 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Cleveland's LeBron James takes the ball to the basket during Game 2. James scored 29 points, and he added 14 assists and 11 rebounds for a triple-double.
Cleveland's LeBron James takes the ball to the basket during Game 2. James scored 29 points, and he added 14 assists and 11 rebounds for a triple-double.
Golden State's Stephen Curry goes up for a layup. He also had a triple-double: 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
Golden State's Stephen Curry goes up for a layup. He also had a triple-double: 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
Cleveland's Tristan Thompson is surrounded by Warriors in the paint.
Cleveland's Tristan Thompson is surrounded by Warriors in the paint.
Golden State's Klay Thompson looks to pass the ball. The Warriors are undefeated during this year's playoffs. They are 14-0.
Golden State's Klay Thompson looks to pass the ball. The Warriors are undefeated during this year's playoffs. They are 14-0.
Cleveland's Kevin Love goes up for a shot. Love scored 27 points in Game 2.
Cleveland's Kevin Love goes up for a shot. Love scored 27 points in Game 2.
Curry drives to the hoop against Richard Jefferson, left, and Kyrie Irving.
Curry drives to the hoop against Richard Jefferson, left, and Kyrie Irving.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr stands for the national anthem before the game. Kerr returned to the Warriors bench for the first time since April. He had taken a leave of absence because of complications from his 2015 back surgery.
Golden State head coach Steve Kerr stands for the national anthem before the game. Kerr returned to the Warriors bench for the first time since April. He had taken a leave of absence because of complications from his 2015 back surgery.
James goes up for a shot against Durant during the first game on Thursday, June 1. Durant scored a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, who opened the finals with a dominating 113-91 victory.
James goes up for a shot against Durant during the first game on Thursday, June 1. Durant scored a game-high 38 points for the Warriors, who opened the finals with a dominating 113-91 victory.
Curry drives the ball to the rim in Game 1. He was 6-for-11 on 3-pointers, and he finished the game with 28 points and 10 assists.
Curry drives the ball to the rim in Game 1. He was 6-for-11 on 3-pointers, and he finished the game with 28 points and 10 assists.
Oracle Arena was packed for Game 1. This is the third season that the Cavaliers and the Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals. Golden State won the title in 2015, but Cleveland won last year.
Oracle Arena was packed for Game 1. This is the third season that the Cavaliers and the Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals. Golden State won the title in 2015, but Cleveland won last year.
Thompson guards Love in the first quarter of Game 1.
Thompson guards Love in the first quarter of Game 1.
Singer Rihanna cheers from the sideline during Game 1. She was one of many celebrities there, but she took most of the headlines.
Singer Rihanna cheers from the sideline during Game 1. She was one of many celebrities there, but she took most of the headlines.
James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1. But he also had a game-high eight turnovers.
James led the Cavaliers with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 1. But he also had a game-high eight turnovers.
Fans hold up signs for Curry during the second half of Game 1.
Fans hold up signs for Curry during the second half of Game 1.
  • Same two teams are meeting in the NBA Finals for third straight season
  • First championship rubber match in any North American professional team sport
  • Warriors lead this year's best-of-seven Finals series 1-0

(CNN)This NBA Finals is in uncharted territory.

For the third consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are facing off with the title on the line. The Cavaliers, who in 2016 ended a sports title drought the city of Cleveland had been living under since 1964, are aiming to repeat. The Warriors, who won the title in 2015, are out for revenge.
This is the first time in NBA history that the same two teams are meeting in the NBA Finals for three straight seasons. To take it further, never has there been a championship "rubber match" -- the third installment between two teams that would break the tie -- in any other North American professional team sport. Until now.
This trilogy, which is scheduled to end in mid-June, will leave either Golden State or Cleveland with bragging rights.
LeBron James' home painted with racist graffiti
LeBron James' home painted with racist graffiti

    LeBron James' home painted with racist graffiti

"It's definitely unique," Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said. "It's nothing you can take for granted. Even though we have the best player in the world (LeBron James) on our team, you still can't take it for granted. Health plays a part, a lot of things play a part in this. So going to The Finals three straight years, you have to enjoy it. You have to relish the moment.
"But now that we are here, we have business to take care of."
How rare is it for the same two teams to meet three years in a row with a championship on the line? It's only happened once in each of the other major North American professional sports -- and the last instance was more than half a century ago, when the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens battled for the Stanley Cup from 1954-1956. The Red Wings won the first two Cups, while Montreal hoisted the third.
In the NFL -- before the Super Bowl era began -- the Detroit Lions topped the Cleveland Browns in 1952 and 1953, with the Browns getting retribution in 1954.
You have to go back even further for a Major League Baseball trilogy, and it all took place in New York City. The New York Giants got the best of the New York Yankees in back-to-back seasons, winning the World Series in 1921 and 1922.
For the third straight season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors meet in the NBA Finals. Who will be the difference in this much-anticipated rubber match? Both teams are stacked with talent. Here are the projected starting lineups, which include seven All-Stars.
For the third straight season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors meet in the NBA Finals. Who will be the difference in this much-anticipated rubber match? Both teams are stacked with talent. Here are the projected starting lineups, which include seven All-Stars.
LeBron James, Cleveland, forward
Is "King James" the greatest of all time? Maybe he hasn't reached Michael Jordan's level just yet, but he's certainly entered the conversation. He put his hometown team on his back last year as the Cavs rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to win in a dramatic Game 7. It was his first title with Cleveland and the third of his career after winning two in Miami. Perhaps even more amazing is that he's been to seven straight NBA Finals. James led the Cavs in points, assists and steals this season.
LeBron James, Cleveland, forward
Is "King James" the greatest of all time? Maybe he hasn't reached Michael Jordan's level just yet, but he's certainly entered the conversation. He put his hometown team on his back last year as the Cavs rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to win in a dramatic Game 7. It was his first title with Cleveland and the third of his career after winning two in Miami. Perhaps even more amazing is that he's been to seven straight NBA Finals. James led the Cavs in points, assists and steals this season.
Kevin Durant, Golden State, forward
Durant is the newest face of this modern-day rivalry, as he signed with the Warriors in July after nearly a decade with Oklahoma City. He's been one of the league's marquee players for years, winning four scoring titles and a league MVP award, but he's still looking for his first championship. Some have criticized him for joining his former rivals to get that elusive title, but he says he has no regrets.
Kevin Durant, Golden State, forward
Durant is the newest face of this modern-day rivalry, as he signed with the Warriors in July after nearly a decade with Oklahoma City. He's been one of the league's marquee players for years, winning four scoring titles and a league MVP award, but he's still looking for his first championship. Some have criticized him for joining his former rivals to get that elusive title, but he says he has no regrets.
Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, guard
A fractured kneecap knocked Irving out of the playoffs in 2015, so he missed the first time the Cavs and the Warriors faced off in the Finals. He returned in 2016 and played a crucial role, hitting this 3-pointer that lifted Cleveland to victory in the deciding Game 7. Irving, a four-time All-Star, is second on his team in points, assists and steals.
Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, guard
A fractured kneecap knocked Irving out of the playoffs in 2015, so he missed the first time the Cavs and the Warriors faced off in the Finals. He returned in 2016 and played a crucial role, hitting this 3-pointer that lifted Cleveland to victory in the deciding Game 7. Irving, a four-time All-Star, is second on his team in points, assists and steals.
Stephen Curry, Golden State, guard
Curry has been the face of the Warriors during their transition from league cellar-dweller to world champions. He was the league's MVP in 2015 and 2016, and even with the addition of Durant he remains Golden State's leading scorer. Many call him the best 3-point shooter in the game today -- some think he's the best ever. But Curry is more than just an outside threat. He can also get to the basket and defend. He led the NBA in steals last season.
Stephen Curry, Golden State, guard
Curry has been the face of the Warriors during their transition from league cellar-dweller to world champions. He was the league's MVP in 2015 and 2016, and even with the addition of Durant he remains Golden State's leading scorer. Many call him the best 3-point shooter in the game today -- some think he's the best ever. But Curry is more than just an outside threat. He can also get to the basket and defend. He led the NBA in steals last season.
Kevin Love, Cleveland, forward
Love is the third All-Star in Cleveland's starting lineup. He led the team in rebounds this season and finished eighth in the league in rebounds per game. He is also the team's third-leading scorer, capable of scoring around the rim or behind the 3-point arc.
Kevin Love, Cleveland, forward
Love is the third All-Star in Cleveland's starting lineup. He led the team in rebounds this season and finished eighth in the league in rebounds per game. He is also the team's third-leading scorer, capable of scoring around the rim or behind the 3-point arc.
Draymond Green, Golden State, forward
Green is one of the league's best defensive players, making two All-Star teams and leading the league in steals this season. He is the prototypical "glue guy" who does a little bit of everything, and he provides the team with a fiery, physical presence. But sometimes his emotions can work against him. He was suspended for Game 5 of last year's Finals after his fourth flagrant foul of the postseason. The Warriors lost that game as well as the next two.
Draymond Green, Golden State, forward
Green is one of the league's best defensive players, making two All-Star teams and leading the league in steals this season. He is the prototypical "glue guy" who does a little bit of everything, and he provides the team with a fiery, physical presence. But sometimes his emotions can work against him. He was suspended for Game 5 of last year's Finals after his fourth flagrant foul of the postseason. The Warriors lost that game as well as the next two.
Tristan Thompson, Cleveland, center
Thompson holds down the paint for the Cavs, giving them offensive rebounds and blocks. He is not expected to score like the rest of the starting lineup, but he can chip in there, too. He has been a dependable player for the Cavs, playing 447 consecutive games -- a franchise record -- until spraining his thumb earlier this season.
Tristan Thompson, Cleveland, center
Thompson holds down the paint for the Cavs, giving them offensive rebounds and blocks. He is not expected to score like the rest of the starting lineup, but he can chip in there, too. He has been a dependable player for the Cavs, playing 447 consecutive games -- a franchise record -- until spraining his thumb earlier this season.
Klay Thompson, Golden State, guard
Golden State's Thompson is a much different player than Cleveland's Thompson. While Tristan does his work inside, Klay's doing his on the perimeter. Klay won this year's 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend, and in 2014 he and fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry combined for a league record in 3-pointers made. Thompson is a three-time NBA All-Star, and he was one of four Warriors on this year's All-Star team.
Klay Thompson, Golden State, guard
Golden State's Thompson is a much different player than Cleveland's Thompson. While Tristan does his work inside, Klay's doing his on the perimeter. Klay won this year's 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend, and in 2014 he and fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry combined for a league record in 3-pointers made. Thompson is a three-time NBA All-Star, and he was one of four Warriors on this year's All-Star team.
J.R. Smith, Cleveland, guard
You never quite know what to expect from Smith, a mercurial shooting guard with a penchant for hitting clutch shots. He can heat up quickly, but he's also been prone to shooting slumps. He missed half the season with a fractured thumb.
J.R. Smith, Cleveland, guard
You never quite know what to expect from Smith, a mercurial shooting guard with a penchant for hitting clutch shots. He can heat up quickly, but he's also been prone to shooting slumps. He missed half the season with a fractured thumb.
Zaza Pachulia, Golden State, center
Pachulia, a journeyman playing on his fifth NBA team in 14 seasons, is the only Warriors starter who is not an All-Star. This is his Finals debut, having signed with Golden State during the offseason. He will share minutes with JaVale McGee at the center position.
Zaza Pachulia, Golden State, center
Pachulia, a journeyman playing on his fifth NBA team in 14 seasons, is the only Warriors starter who is not an All-Star. This is his Finals debut, having signed with Golden State during the offseason. He will share minutes with JaVale McGee at the center position.
But in 1923, the Yankees, playing their home games in the original, brand-new Yankee Stadium, got the best of the Giants, winning the World Series in six games. That Yankees' roster was packed with Hall of Famers Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock.
Which brings this back to present day. Unbelievably, this already-loaded Warriors' roster from last year -- led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- got better by adding superstar Kevin Durant. He's seeking his first title and is second for the Warriors in scoring with 25.2 points per game this postseason.
"I can't go out there and do everything on my own, or I can't go out there and just let my teammates do all the work for me," Durant said. "I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group."
The Warriors also have a likely healthier Curry, their leading scorer. In the first round of the 2016 playoffs against the Houston Rockets, Curry suffered a sprained MCL, and he didn't look like himself in the NBA Finals.
NBA star says he was detained overseas
NBA star says he was detained overseas

    NBA star says he was detained overseas

Ahead of this year's series, Curry says he has some swelling in his right elbow and will probably wear a shooting sleeve. But he has downplayed it, saying that the elbow doesn't hurt and that he feels "totally different" physically heading into this year's NBA Finals compared to 2016.
"Obviously not really dealing with any bumps or bruises really besides this elbow, that's not really a factor," Curry said. "So other than that, feeling fresh."
Like the Warriors, the Cavaliers enter this year's Finals healthy. For the third time in a row, they aren't favored, but they have a deep bench and several great 3-point shooters. When those shots are falling, it opens things up for James, giving him the option to drive to the basket or post up.
In 2015, James carried the Cavaliers on his back when Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love went down with injuries. James again led the way in 2016, but he had their help, including Irving's dagger three to close out Game 7.
James, who took home NBA Finals MVP honors last year, is the only non-Boston Celtic to reach the NBA Finals seven years in a row, that in its own a massive feat. He's going for his fourth title.
5 stunning stats about the NBA
5 stunning stats about the NBA

    5 stunning stats about the NBA

"I don't like to be satisfied too much," James said. "Because then you become complacent. But it was a reward because when you set out a goal and you're able to achieve that reward or achieve that goal, like all of us, then it's rewarding and you feel good about it."
"But I'm not a complacent person. After we were able to accomplish that last year and we celebrated for a few days, I got right back to work, mentally and physically get my body ready because I wanted to be able to put myself and put our teammates and put our franchise in position where we had an opportunity to do it again."
The Warriors are 12-0 in these playoffs, becoming the first NBA team to accomplish the feat, and the Cavaliers are 12-1. The NBA hasn't had a championship series in which both teams reached The Finals with one loss or fewer in the playoffs since the 1950s, when teams played far fewer postseason games before The Finals.
It's tough to get more even than this. And with these star-studded teams, this may not be over even after this NBA Finals "tiebreaker." Could these teams return in 2018? Right now, the way the league is constructed, it just might happen.