Photos: NBA Finals: The key players For the third straight season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors meet in the NBA Finals. Who will be the difference in this much-anticipated rubber match? Both teams are stacked with talent. Here are the projected starting lineups, which include seven All-Stars. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players LeBron James, Cleveland, forward

Is "King James" the greatest of all time? Maybe he hasn't reached Michael Jordan's level just yet, but he's certainly entered the conversation. He put his hometown team on his back last year as the Cavs rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to win in a dramatic Game 7. It was his first title with Cleveland and the third of his career after winning two in Miami. Perhaps even more amazing is that he's been to seven straight NBA Finals. James led the Cavs in points, assists and steals this season. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players Kevin Durant, Golden State, forward

Durant is the newest face of this modern-day rivalry, as he signed with the Warriors in July after nearly a decade with Oklahoma City. He's been one of the league's marquee players for years, winning four scoring titles and a league MVP award, but he's still looking for his first championship. Some have criticized him for joining his former rivals to get that elusive title, but he says he has no regrets. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players Kyrie Irving, Cleveland, guard

A fractured kneecap knocked Irving out of the playoffs in 2015, so he missed the first time the Cavs and the Warriors faced off in the Finals. He returned in 2016 and played a crucial role, hitting this 3-pointer that lifted Cleveland to victory in the deciding Game 7. Irving, a four-time All-Star, is second on his team in points, assists and steals. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players Stephen Curry, Golden State, guard

Curry has been the face of the Warriors during their transition from league cellar-dweller to world champions. He was the league's MVP in 2015 and 2016, and even with the addition of Durant he remains Golden State's leading scorer. Many call him the best 3-point shooter in the game today -- some think he's the best ever. But Curry is more than just an outside threat. He can also get to the basket and defend. He led the NBA in steals last season. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players Kevin Love, Cleveland, forward

Love is the third All-Star in Cleveland's starting lineup. He led the team in rebounds this season and finished eighth in the league in rebounds per game. He is also the team's third-leading scorer, capable of scoring around the rim or behind the 3-point arc. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players Draymond Green, Golden State, forward

Green is one of the league's best defensive players, making two All-Star teams and leading the league in steals this season. He is the prototypical "glue guy" who does a little bit of everything, and he provides the team with a fiery, physical presence. But sometimes his emotions can work against him. He was suspended for Game 5 of last year's Finals after his fourth flagrant foul of the postseason. The Warriors lost that game as well as the next two. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players Tristan Thompson, Cleveland, center

Thompson holds down the paint for the Cavs, giving them offensive rebounds and blocks. He is not expected to score like the rest of the starting lineup, but he can chip in there, too. He has been a dependable player for the Cavs, playing 447 consecutive games -- a franchise record -- until spraining his thumb earlier this season. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players Klay Thompson, Golden State, guard

Golden State's Thompson is a much different player than Cleveland's Thompson. While Tristan does his work inside, Klay's doing his on the perimeter. Klay won this year's 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend, and in 2014 he and fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry combined for a league record in 3-pointers made. Thompson is a three-time NBA All-Star, and he was one of four Warriors on this year's All-Star team. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: NBA Finals: The key players J.R. Smith, Cleveland, guard

You never quite know what to expect from Smith, a mercurial shooting guard with a penchant for hitting clutch shots. He can heat up quickly, but he's also been prone to shooting slumps. He missed half the season with a fractured thumb. Hide Caption 10 of 11