Trump signs waiver keeping US embassy in Tel Aviv -- for now

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has signed the waiver keeping the US embassy in Tel Aviv avoiding -- for now -- a controversial move to Jerusalem.

The move, which the White House said was made in an effort to spur peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian officials, was expected but breaks with a promise Trump made during the 2016 campaign.

"President Trump made this decision to maximize the chances of successfully negotiating a deal between Israel and the Palestinians, fulfilling his solemn obligation to defend America's national security interests," the White House statement said. "But, as he has repeatedly stated his intention to move the embassy, the question is not if that move happens, but only when."

One senior administration official told CNN: "As you have seen the President say, in the region and here in Washington, he thinks this is a hopeful moment for peace and he has committed his administration to try to facilitate progress towards peace and for that reason, he signed the waiver."

Trump promised throughout the 2016 campaign that he would move the US embassy from to Jerusalem, an action the Israeli government has long advocated.

"We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem," he said in a March 2016 speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

But after Trump entered the White House, he and his aides began to realize the fragile situation that surrounds any possible peace talks in the Middle East.

A senior administration official told CNN Thursday that the embassy will move when conditions are right.

"It is not a permanent thing," the official added. "For him, it is a matter of when not if the US embassy is moved to Jerusalem."

The official added that this decision was made to "keep the peace process going."

Signing the waiver this week forestalls any move for another six months. Every US president has signed such a waiver twice a year after a law was passed in 1995 mandating the relocation of the embassy to Jerusalem.

One official said that "all parties" -- meaning both Israeli and Palestinian leaders -- have been notified that the embassy would be staying in Tel Aviv.

The official also defended the fact that Trump not moving the embassy was breaking a key campaign promise.