Trump incorrectly labels Philippines robbery a terror attack

(CNN) President Donald Trump incorrectly labeled violence in the Philippines on Thursday a "terrorist attack" just minutes before officials said it was the result of a suspected robbery.

Trump, before announcing the United States was leaving the Paris climate agreement , opened the event by saying "our thoughts and our prayers" are with those affected by the "terrorist attack in Manila."

"We are closely monitoring the situation and I will continue to give updates, anything happens, during this period of time," he said. "But is really pretty sad what is going on throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of those affected."