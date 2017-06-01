Breaking News

Trump latest: Live updates on the Paris deal, Russia probe and everything else

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WATCH NOW: The times Trump has said climate change isn&#39;t real | LATER: Live stream of Trump&#39;s Paris decision
WATCH NOW: The times Trump has said climate change isn't real | LATER: Live stream of Trump's Paris decision

    JUST WATCHED

    WATCH NOW: The times Trump has said climate change isn't real | LATER: Live stream of Trump's Paris decision

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WATCH NOW: The times Trump has said climate change isn't real | LATER: Live stream of Trump's Paris decision 01:36