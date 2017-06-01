John D. Sutter is a columnist for CNN who focuses on climate change and social justice. Follow him on Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook or subscribe to his email newsletter.

(CNN) Donald Trump's decision on Thursday to abandon the Paris Agreement is apocalyptic . That's not overstatement when the very health and survival of the planet is at stake.

But right now -- in the immediate wake of the news that the United States plans to join Nicaragua and Syria as the only countries who aren't parties to the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius and avoid climate catastrophe -- I don't want to emphasize the thinnest of silver linings. I want to help you understand what's at stake here and just how nonsensical this move is for Trump. To that end, I've compiled a rapid (and by no means exhaustive) list of 31 of the MANY facts Donald Trump is ignoring in deciding to walk away.

The Earth has warmed about 1 degree Celsius since the Industrial Revolution.

2. Humans are causing it.

Burning fossil fuels, raising cattle and chopping down rainforests all create heat-trapping gases.

3. Experts agree on these points.

4. Global warming is dangerous and expensive.

Rising seas, mass extinction, super droughts ... it's not good.

5. Coastal cities from New York to Shanghai will flood.

Already, Miami Beach, Florida, is raising street levels and installing pumps.

6. Low-lying countries like the Marshall Islands may disappear beneath rising seas.

7. Some Alaskans are voting to relocate.

8. The world is risking a climate migration crisis.

Rising seas, drought, conflict -- all are expected to displace people.

9. Wildfire seasons in the US are getting longer.

10. Heatwaves are becoming deadlier.

11. Ice sheets are melting rapidly.

A crack in Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf grew 11 miles -- just this week.

12. Coral reefs are suffering or disappearing, endangering livelihoods.

13. And mass extinction is brewing in the natural world.

14. Meanwhile, air pollution contributes to 3 million deaths per year, according to the WHO.

15. The US deserves the most blame for climate change.

It's the biggest historical climate polluter. And currently the second-biggest per year.

16. Humans pollute 1,200 tonnes of CO2 per second.

17. Yet for all the bad news, there's so much hope.

Even if it probably doesn't seem that way right now.

18. The solutions are clear: 100% clean energy ...

19. ... and improved agricultural practices.

20. Coal use in China has declined slightly for three years.

21. India is considering an electric-car revolution.

22. The price of renewable energy is way, way down.

23. There are economic opportunities in the transition.

24. Some US cities and states are abandoning their dependence on fossil fuels.

25. And there are LOTS of clean energy jobs in the United States.

26. Still ... the goals and framework of the Paris Agreement matter -- a lot.

27. There's no solid logic for abandoning it.

Trump could have pursued his own energy agenda while staying in the accord.

28. Other countries are doing their part.

India and China are doing better than expected, possibly offsetting an increase in US pollution.

29. Many business leaders support the Paris Agreement ...

It's not just Apple -- ExxonMobil, too.

30. ... as do majorities of American voters in every state.