But right now -- in the immediate wake of the news that the United States plans to join Nicaragua and Syria as the only countries who aren't parties to the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius and avoid climate catastrophe -- I don't want to emphasize the thinnest of silver linings. I want to help you understand what's at stake here and just how nonsensical this move is for Trump. To that end, I've compiled a rapid (and by no means exhaustive) list of 31 of the MANY facts Donald Trump is ignoring in deciding to walk away.