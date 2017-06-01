Breaking News

Nine at last, Supreme Court justices sit for class photo ahead of busy month

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 10:36 AM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The justices of the Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, top row, far right, on June 1, 2017 at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Seated, from left are Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Standing, from left: Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Gorsuch.
The justices of the Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, top row, far right, on June 1, 2017 at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Seated, from left are Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Standing, from left: Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Gorsuch.

Story highlights

  • Justices sat for their annual class photo session Thursday ahead of a busy month
  • Neil Gorsuch joined the court in April

Washington (CNN)Supreme Court justices took a break from the final month of the term on Thursday to pose for their updated class photo and showcase the newest member of the court: Neil Gorsuch.

As the cameras clicked, some justices smiled broadly, others looked slightly annoyed with having to participate in a formality that comes as the justices are racing to finish the last opinions of the term.
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, top row, far right, Thursday. June 1, 2017, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Seated, from left are, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Standing, from left are, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.
The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for an official group portrait to include new Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, top row, far right, Thursday. June 1, 2017, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Seated, from left are, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, and Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Standing, from left are, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr., Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Chief Justice John Roberts sat in the first row, flanked by the two most senior justices: Clarence Thomas and Anthony Kennedy. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg abandoned her usually lacy neck collar for a colorful beaded "jabot."
Gorsuch, 49, the most junior justice, stood in the back row at times whispering with a smiling Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
The court is at full strength again after the justices spent several months trying to dodge 4-4 splits while Gorsuch grappled with a particularly bitter confirmation process.
Read More
Now they are united in a common pursuit of finishing up outstanding opinions before the court's summer recess, slated to begin by July.

Gorsuch 'extraordinarily diligent'

After his confirmation in April, Gorsuch wasted no time peppering advocates at oral arguments with questions, even sitting for a major religious liberty case.
"He's extraordinarily diligent," said Ginsburg at en event last week hosted by the Aspen Institute. She noted that he had sat for arguments one week after his confirmation and heard 13 cases.
"Somehow he was well prepared," she said.
Unlike the general public, Ginsburg by now has more than an inkling of Gorsuch's ideological bent, having witnessed his voting patterns behind closed doors.
"I imagine that when you compare how I vote and he votes it will be just the same as it was when you compared me to Justice Scalia," she told the audience.
If past is precedent, Gorsuch has likely already been assigned a non-controversial case to pen for his first opinion.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, administers the judicial oath to Neil Gorsuch during &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/10/politics/neil-gorsuch-trump/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a White House ceremony&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, April 10. Gorsuch was chosen by Trump to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016. Holding the Bible is Gorsuch&#39;s wife, Marie Louise.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, right, administers the judicial oath to Neil Gorsuch during a White House ceremony on Monday, April 10. Gorsuch was chosen by Trump to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016. Holding the Bible is Gorsuch's wife, Marie Louise.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Gorsuch was born August 29, 1967, in Denver. Here, his aunt holds him at his baptism.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch was born August 29, 1967, in Denver. Here, his aunt holds him at his baptism.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows Gorsuch as a boy with his sister Stephanie and one of their grandmothers.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows Gorsuch as a boy with his sister Stephanie and one of their grandmothers.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Groomsmen pose for a photograph with Gorsuch and his wife at their wedding in England in 1996.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Groomsmen pose for a photograph with Gorsuch and his wife at their wedding in England in 1996.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Neil and Marie Louise Gorsuch pose with family members at their daughter&#39;s baptism in 2000.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Neil and Marie Louise Gorsuch pose with family members at their daughter's baptism in 2000.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Gorsuch with his wife. He is described by colleagues and friends as a silver-haired combination of wicked smarts, down-to-earth modesty, disarming warmth and careful deliberation.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch with his wife. He is described by colleagues and friends as a silver-haired combination of wicked smarts, down-to-earth modesty, disarming warmth and careful deliberation.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Neil and Marie Louise pose with their children, Emma and Belinda.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Neil and Marie Louise pose with their children, Emma and Belinda.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows the judge rowing.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
This photo provided by the Gorsuch family shows the judge rowing.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Gorsuch with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia later autographed a copy of the photo.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch with Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Scalia later autographed a copy of the photo.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Gorsuch and his family on the ski slopes. Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly fisherman and hiker.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch and his family on the ski slopes. Gorsuch is an avid skier, fly fisherman and hiker.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Gorsuch and his wife pose for a photo with their friend Michael Trent and Trent&#39;s oldest son during a fishing trip near Granby, Colorado, in September 2008. Gorsuch is godfather to both of the Trent family&#39;s sons.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch and his wife pose for a photo with their friend Michael Trent and Trent's oldest son during a fishing trip near Granby, Colorado, in September 2008. Gorsuch is godfather to both of the Trent family's sons.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Gorsuch is sworn in as a member of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on November 20, 2006. His wife is holding the Bible.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch is sworn in as a member of the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit on November 20, 2006. His wife is holding the Bible.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gorsuch in the East Room of the White House in January 2017.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gorsuch in the East Room of the White House in January 2017.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Gorsuch, with his wife by his side, listens to Trump announce his Supreme Court nomination.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch, with his wife by his side, listens to Trump announce his Supreme Court nomination.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
US Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, meets with Gorsuch at the Capitol on February 1, 2017.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
US Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, meets with Gorsuch at the Capitol on February 1, 2017.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Gorsuch faces members of the news media while meeting with US Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, on February 1.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch faces members of the news media while meeting with US Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, on February 1.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Gorsuch arrives for his Capitol Hill meeting with Hatch. A week later, Gorsuch took exception to Trump calling a federal judge in Seattle a &quot;so-called judge&quot; after that judge blocked the President&#39;s travel ban. Gorsuch described the President&#39;s tweets about the judiciary as &quot;demoralizing&quot; and &quot;disheartening.&quot;
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch arrives for his Capitol Hill meeting with Hatch. A week later, Gorsuch took exception to Trump calling a federal judge in Seattle a "so-called judge" after that judge blocked the President's travel ban. Gorsuch described the President's tweets about the judiciary as "demoralizing" and "disheartening."
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Gorsuch, seen through glass, speaks with staff members before meeting with US Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, on February 27.
Photos: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
Gorsuch, seen through glass, speaks with staff members before meeting with US Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, on February 27.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 gorsuch swearing in 041102 gorsuch family photos03 Neil Gorsuch 03 gorsuch family photos04 gorsuch family photos05 Neil Gorsuch 04 Neil Gorsuch 06 Neil Gorsuch 07 Neil Gorsuch 08 Neil Gorsuch 01 gorsuch family photos09 Neil Gorsuch RESTRICTED01 Neil Gorsuch 11 Neil Gorsuch RESTRICTED12 Neil Gorsuch13 Neil Gorsuch14 Neil Gorsuch16 Neil Gorsuch

Busy June facing justices

Besides religious liberty, there are other important outstanding cases concerning immigration and trademark registration as well as a case brought by plaintiffs seeking to hold former high level administration figures accountable for post-9/11 policies.
The court could also see in the coming days an appeal from the Trump administration of a lower court ruling that blocked the President's travel ban. That will test the newly appointed Gorsuch, who will vote on a key initiative crafted by the president who nominated him.
The justices are also meeting regularly to consider whether to take up major cases for next term on hot-button issues such as religious liberty, the Second Amendment and a follow-up to the same-sex marriage opinion from a couple of years ago.