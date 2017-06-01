Washington (CNN) Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt on Thursday would not say whether President Donald Trump still considers climate change a "hoax."

When flatly asked by CNN's Jake Tapper, "Does the President believe climate change is a hoax?" the EPA administrator responded: "This is not about whether climate change is occurring or not."

"This is about making sure that America, as we negotiate CO2 reductions, that we do so with an 'America First' approach," Pruitt said on "The Lead" Thursday.

Pruitt called the Paris agreement a "bad deal for this country," and echoed Trump's assertion that the deal puts the US at "an economic disadvantage."

"We are leading the world with respect to innovation and technology at reducing our CO2 footprint. This agreement was truly about putting America second or last. It was not about learning from what America is doing, it was about putting constraints on the economy as the president talked about."

Does the President think climate change is a hoax?

Trump, who made the withdrawal announcement from the White House Rose Garden, has called global warming a "hoax" four times on Twitter.

"We should be focused on magnificently clean and healthy air and not distracted by the expensive hoax that is global warming!" he wrote on Dec. 6, 2013.

During the campaign last year, Trump expressed he was against the Paris climate agreement. The decision to leave the accord came despite pressure from foreign leaders, business executives and Trump's own daughter Ivanka, who lobbied heavily for him to remain a part of the deal.

In his speech, the President said he would consider re-entering the Paris agreement or a new deal.

"We're getting out," he said. "And we will start to renegotiate and we'll see if there's a better deal. If we can, great. If we can't, that's fine."

Pruitt emphasized Trump's commitment to negotiating a new agreement.

"The President has said unequivocally that he is committed to continuing the discussions about CO2 reductions, but with America at the forefront of those discussions," he said.