Pittsburgh mayor hits back after Trump invokes city in climate speech

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump invoked the people of Pittsburgh to defend his climate change decision Thursday, and the city's mayor bristled at the thought.

Explaining his choice to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, Trump said: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Pittsburgh's Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto promptly took to Twitter to push back against the President's alliterative phrasing.

"The United States joins Syria, Nicaragua & Russia in deciding not to participate with world's Paris Agreement. It's now up to cities to lead," Peduto tweeted.

The United States joins Syria, Nicaragua & Russia in deciding not to participate with world's Paris Agreement. It's now up to cities to lead

However, Russia signed on to the Paris agreement, and the US is joined only by Syria, a war-torn nation, and Nicaragua, which argued for a stronger agreement, in opposing the international accord.

Peduto said his city would stand with the vast majority of other nations by supporting the deal, and noted Pittsburgh swung for Hillary Clinton, not Trump. "Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement," he tweeted.

Fact: Hillary Clinton received 80% of the vote in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement @HillaryClinton https://t.co/cibJyT7MAK — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Pittsburgh is in Allegheny County, a blue pocket in the red region of Western Pennsylvania. Allegheny swung by more than 10 points for Clinton.

Allegheny struggles with air pollution. The American Lung Association gave it a failing grade in its most recent "State of the Air" report.

Peduto said Pittsburgh will continue to honor the agreement, even though Trump has chosen not to: "As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future."