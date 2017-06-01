Watch a jazz band play before Trump exits the climate deal

(CNN) Attendees of President Donald Trump's Paris climate agreement announcement were treated to a performance by the Marine Corps band -- a moment that took off on social media.

This is something I haven't seen before: 4 piece band in Rose Garden ahead of @POTUS Paris Agreement announcement pic.twitter.com/uOJLbhN6fQ — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 1, 2017

The four-piece ensemble was set up in the White House Rose Garden and performed several jazzy numbers prior to the President's announcement.

Many on social media remarked that they had never seen such a performance ahead of a presidential announcement. Others lampooned the entertainment, with many drawing comparisons to the Titanic band's final performance as the ocean liner sank in 1912.

This is kind of like the end of "Titanic." https://t.co/1oUgJ4b8v5 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) June 1, 2017

I'd make a Titanic joke but I guess there won't be icebergs https://t.co/8Fw4s8zol3 — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) June 1, 2017

White House Attempts To Recreate The Festive Titanic Atmosphere https://t.co/Qlt6aTpRoe — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 1, 2017