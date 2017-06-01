Jared Kushner, seen but not heard

Story highlights Despite the first son-in-law's White House role, he keeps a low public profile

Washington (CNN) Behind the scenes, President Trump's 36-year-old son-in-law Jared Kushner plays a powerful role in the White House.

His official title is senior adviser to the President and his West Wing office is the same one once occupied by President Barack Obama's strategists David Plouffe and David Axelrod. He is one of two people in the administration who have the dual job of family and administration member, the other being his wife Ivanka Trump.

But publicly, Kushner is seen but not heard.

Trump campaigned as unapologetically "politically correct," refusing to back down from statements seen as offensive or inflammatory. And his administration is one often marked by its pop-culture-dominating soundbites and tweets, from Kellyanne Conway's "alternative facts" to Trump's "covfefe." It makes Kushner's silence all the more unusual.

He has a verified Twitter account with no tweets. He declined to comment for recent stories about him, including a Time magazine cover story and a Washington Post investigation into how he and his company used loans meant for poor areas to build a luxury residential skyscraper.