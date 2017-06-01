Ivanka Trump tweets in honor of LGBT Pride Month

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump emerged from observing the Jewish holiday of Shavuot to commemorate the start of LGBT Pride Month 2017, perhaps extending an olive branch to more liberal supporters disappointed she was not able to change her father's mind on the Paris climate agreement.

"Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community," Trump tweeted Thursday evening.

"I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy," she wrote in a second post.

Her father, President Donald Trump, also cast himself as a champion for the LGBTQ community during the campaign.

But his running mate, now-Vice President Mike Pence, had a more complicated and controversial record on the subject. He created a firestorm after signing an Indiana law that many saw as allowing for discrimination against the LGBT community.

Left-leaning groups have pointed out that there has not yet been an official White House statement commemorating LGBT Pride Month.

The first daughter's tweets come amid questions of her ability to be a moderating influence on her father in the West Wing following his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement earlier Thursday.

Her critics say she hasn't had any tangible successes given her proximity to the world's most powerful man -- and she's done little to minimize expectations that she would be that moderating influence. The President's decision to leave the agreement signaled that at the end of the day, whatever sway she may have, he'll listen, but he's the decider.

Ivanka Trump advocated on behalf of the Paris pact until the very end, according to an administration official, but was unable to convince her father, who railed against the deal on the campaign trail.

Trump and her husband were absent as the President announced his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. People familiar with the issue credited the couple with killing a proposed executive order to scrap Obama-era LGBT protections, per a February New York Times report