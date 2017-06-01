Trump's 'Crooked Hillary' moniker returns in Twitter spat

Story highlights Trump tweeted that Clinton fails to take responsibility for her defeat

"People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," she tweeted

(CNN) President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton engaged in a Twitter skirmish Wednesday night that saw the President revive his "Crooked Hillary" moniker.

The flashback to the vitriolic 2016 campaign began earlier in the day when Clinton blamed numerous factors for her stunning election loss at Recode's Code Conference.

The Democratic Party nominee said she "inherited nothing" from the Democratic National Committee and accused the media of endlessly fanning the flames of her email scandal. She ticked off other factors, including former FBI Director James Comey's handling of the investigation into her private email server and the spread of "fake news" on social media.

Trump pounced on Clinton's comments.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC," he tweeted Wednesday.

