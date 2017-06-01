Breaking News

Zakaria: Quitting climate pact means America is no longer 'the leader of the free world'

By Lindsey Ellefson, CNN

Updated 4:46 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

(CNN)As President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that America is leaving the Paris climate accord, CNN's Fareed Zakaria had something to say.

"[T]his will be the day that the United States resigned as the leader of the free world," the host of "Fareed Zakaria GPS" asserted.
Zakaria continued, telling "The Lead" anchor Jake Tapper: "The irresponsibility of this act is breathtaking, because the Paris climate accords are actually extraordinarily flexible. They do not dilute American sovereignty. They allow every country to make its own plans. That's why countries that have jealously guarded their sovereignty -- like China, like India, like Russia -- have all signed on."
Several world leaders have criticized Trump's decision to take America out of the agreement.