Breaking News

Former FBI Director James Comey to testify in Senate June 8

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 1:48 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions
Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions

    JUST WATCHED

    Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Comey will testify in open session beginning at 10 a.m. ET
  • A source told CNN Wednesday that Comey is also expected to address his private conversations with Trump

Washington (CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate intelligence committee June 8 about the investigation into possible coordination between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian officials.

A source told CNN Wednesday that Comey is also expected to address his private conversations with Trump, where Trump reportedly asked him to kill his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
READ: Senators asked Comey to investigate AG Jeff Sessions for possible perjury

Comey will testify in open session beginning at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a closed session around 1 p.m., the committee announced.
Graham rips Comey for misleading Congress
lindsey graham soft power baltics hearing bts_00010925

    JUST WATCHED

    Graham rips Comey for misleading Congress

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Graham rips Comey for misleading Congress 02:53
A source told CNN on Wednesday Comey has spoken privately with special counsel Robert Mueller to work out the parameters for his testimony to ensure there are no legal entanglements as a result of his public account.
Since his firing last month, dramatic accounts have emerged in The New York Times, CNN and elsewhere about the tense confrontations with Trump that Comey memorialized in memos afterward.
Read More
A week after he took office in January, Trump allegedly demanded Comey's "loyalty" if he kept him on as FBI director, and he urged Comey to drop his ongoing investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's fired national security adviser, in a separate, one-on-one meeting.
This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Eric Lichtblau and Daniella Diaz contributed to this report.