Breaking News

Former FBI Director James Comey to testify in Senate June 8

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 12:27 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions
Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions

    JUST WATCHED

    Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senators asked FBI to investigate Sessions 01:36

Washington (CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate intelligence committee June 8 about the investigation into possible coordination between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian officials.

A source told CNN Wednesday that Comey is also expected to address his private conversations with Trump, where Trump reportedly asked him to kill his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
First on CNN: Senators asked Comey to investigate AG Jeff Sessions for possible perjury
First on CNN: Senators asked Comey to investigate AG Jeff Sessions for possible perjury
Comey will testify in open session beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a closed session around 1 p.m., the committee announced.
Graham rips Comey for misleading Congress
lindsey graham soft power baltics hearing bts_00010925

    JUST WATCHED

    Graham rips Comey for misleading Congress

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Graham rips Comey for misleading Congress 02:53
This story is breaking and will be updated.