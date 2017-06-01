Breaking News

Former FBI Director James Comey to testify in Senate June 8

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 12:17 PM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

FBI Director James Comey speaks during an interview with National Security Division Assistant Attorney General John Carlin during a conference between The Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) and the Justice Department at the CSIS building September 14, 2016 in Washington, D.C. AFP / ZACH GIBSON
Washington (CNN)Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate intelligence committee June 8 about the investigation into possible coordination between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian officials.

A source told CNN Wednesday that Comey is also expected to address his private conversations with Trump, where Trump reportedly asked him to kill his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Comey will testify in open session beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a closed session around 1 p.m., the committee announced
