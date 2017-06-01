Trump's Paris pullout in 140 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from our contributors on President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate pact.
Communities of color face some of the worst environmental devastation in the nation.— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 1, 2017
POTUS has said for a long time he believes man-made climate change is a "hoax." Pulling out of #ParisAgreement is consistent w/ that.— Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) June 1, 2017
FACT: The #ParisAccord By 2040, would cost workers 6.5 million industrial sector jobs -- including 3.1 million manufacturing sector jobs!— Ben Ferguson (@benfergusonshow) June 1, 2017
This will be remembered as "the day the United States resigned as the leader of the free world." Sad/true from @FareedZakaria— John D. Sutter (@jdsutter) June 1, 2017
America was once a cheerleader for Science. If US leaves the Paris Agreement, we have abandoned this role.— Tim Naftali (@TimNaftali) June 1, 2017
Weak governments. Growing Muslim populations. Opportunistic jihadists. Global warming will unleash extremism like we've never seen before.— haroon moghul (@hsmoghul) June 1, 2017
Will any GOP take a stand against the latest by POTUS or will partisan discipline prevail? @CNNOpinion— julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) June 1, 2017
Should be noted that it's not insignificant if Trump triggers Paris withdrawal using formal process called for under agreement.— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) June 1, 2017
Trump's decision on Paris rewards fake news, ideology over expertise, egotism over cooperation and compassion. Trump's nature writ large.— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 1, 2017
Trump believes US is a laughing stock. He is absolutely right about that. He just doesn't get why that is the case— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) June 1, 2017
The talk about which Trump aides won or lost in the Paris decision is so stupid. There are two losers, the US & the planet, and no winners— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) June 1, 2017
Sad to be criticized by the left for something as obvious as solar (clouds & darkness) and wind (calm winds) are not reliable or consistent. https://t.co/tkNrTRbk1u— Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) June 1, 2017
Once again, Donald Trump brings shame on the United States, and sets on a course that will harm millions if not billions of people.— Robert Reich (@RBReich) June 1, 2017
How do Trump voters-many who voted for Obama twice-in Lake County Michigan feel about a withdraw from Paris climate change accord? "Great" pic.twitter.com/dbdmKYA2Tm— SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 1, 2017
If I would have bet on Trump fulfilling only one promise, it would have been this one. Anti-climactic => https://t.co/tBSDZks1Kp— David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) June 1, 2017
The new meaning of American exceptionalism #Parisclimateaccord— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) June 1, 2017
That time the future of the earth depended on the wisdom of Ivanka Trump and Rick Perry pic.twitter.com/5lWII7jDDZ— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) June 1, 2017
Neither Paris agreement nor EPA regulations are killing coal. If you need to place blame. It is natural gas. https://t.co/Yp2tfKHGF6— Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 1, 2017
Withdrawing from the #ParisAgreement would be a global embarrassment & a gross abdication of American leadership. #Trump knows this though— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 1, 2017
POTUS handling the Paris climate deal like reality show reveal. Except this time planet can get kicked off the sinking island @CNNOpinion— julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) June 1, 2017
Fitting that Trump plans to pull out of climate accord on first day of Pride Month. His agenda is always to take America backwards.— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) June 1, 2017