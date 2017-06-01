Why Trump fulfills one campaign promise, busts another

Story highlights
- President fulfills promise to pull out of Paris climate change accord while failing to carry out his pledge to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, writes Aaron Miller.
- Understanding the reasons why sheds light on Trump's foreign policy choices, Miller says
Aaron David Miller is a vice president and distinguished scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Follow him @aarondmiller2. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his alone.
(CNN)Today, President Donald Trump fulfilled one campaign commitment -- withdrawing from the Paris climate change agreement -- and busted another -- choosing to exercise the waiver of not opening a US embassy in Jerusalem -- at least for now.