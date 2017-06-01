LeBron James' master class on race in America

Story highlights Peniel Joseph comments on the targeting of perhaps the world's best known athlete with racial slurs

Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently "Stokely: A Life." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Basketball icon LeBron James' admission in a press conference on Wednesday that "being black in America is tough" has refocused a national and global spotlight on race matters in America.

"No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you," James explained, racism continues to thrive here. James' declaration came on the eve of the NBA Finals and in the wake of an incident in which his Los Angeles home was vandalized with racist graffiti. The targeting of perhaps the world's best known athlete with racial slurs that included the n-word, turned the NBA Finals media day into a seminar on the contours of racial oppression in America.

Peniel Joseph

James told the reporters that his primary concern is explaining the situation -- and the historical connections it evokes -- to his three children. The questions went unspoken, but they might have included the following: What kind of world am I raising my three black children in? If a sports and cultural icon on my level cannot shield his children and protect his family from the most vulgar kind of racial hatred imaginable, what does this say about American society in 2017?

The personal dovetailed into the political when he touted the racist incident at his home as a teachable moment that could help keep the national conversation about racial justice alive. "It just goes to show that racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America," he concluded.

By also invoking Emmett Till, one of the touchstones of the civil rights era's heroic period, James consciously linked the Black Lives Matter generation to the struggles and travails of an earlier period. In the process, James offered a historical genealogy of the evolution of racial oppression in contemporary society: Racism continues to rear its head in ways that transcend individual achievements, class status or fame.

