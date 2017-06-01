Trump to planet: Drop dead

None of this is likely to happen immediately. Seas will not begin to rise uncontrollably. We can manage our sharply increased intensity of dramatic weather events. We can even -- as millions of Chinese must do -- breathe through masks when pollution become heavy enough to cut.

For there is a far broader and deeper issue at stake here. The question now is one that even German Chancellor Angela Merkel danced around after Trump's comments at NATO. How can any nation ever trust America again? If America's elected President has such profound powers to wreak havoc on the world in this fashion all but unilaterally and with a stroke of a pen or a poorly worded tweet, how can any nation take our word on any international agreement we might sign?