Top ISIS figure killed in Syria

Story highlights Turki al-Binali was regarded as one of the group's most influential ideologues

The Telegram account of ISIS supporters posted a brief eulogy and a biography

(CNN) One of ISIS' most important figures has been killed by an airstrike in eastern Syria, according to sources close to his family and Telegram accounts of ISIS supporters.

Sources tell CNN that Turki al-Binali was killed in Mayadin, near Deir ez-Zor, in recent days. The US Department of Defense confirmed Saturday that coalition forces had conducted strikes near Mayadin on May 25 and 26.

The strikes were conducted against ISIS propaganda production facilities in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said.

Turki al Binali was reportedly killed in an airstrike

The Telegram account of ISIS supporters posted a brief eulogy and a biography of the ISIS leader. Telegram is an instant messaging service.

Binali, a Bahraini who was about 32 years old, was regarded as one of the group's most influential ideologues and preachers.

Read More