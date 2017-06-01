Breaking News

How this 19th-century ship became a 21st-century youth hostel

by Francesca Street, CNN

Updated 5:40 AM ET, Thu June 1, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;On board Stockholm&#39;s floating hostel: &lt;/strong&gt;Stockholm&#39;s af Chapman is a full-rigged steel ship dating from the 1800s. Now it&#39;s a popular youth hostel, docked opposite the city&#39;s Gamla Stan (Old Town).
Photos:
On board Stockholm's floating hostel: Stockholm's af Chapman is a full-rigged steel ship dating from the 1800s. Now it's a popular youth hostel, docked opposite the city's Gamla Stan (Old Town).
Hide Caption
1 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Hostel since 1947:&lt;/strong&gt; Once upon a time, the af Chapman voyaged the Atlantic -- later, she trained legions of Swedish naval officers. The boat became a hostel in 1947, managed by the Swedish Tourist Association.
Photos:
Hostel since 1947: Once upon a time, the af Chapman voyaged the Atlantic -- later, she trained legions of Swedish naval officers. The boat became a hostel in 1947, managed by the Swedish Tourist Association.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Original features: &lt;/strong&gt;The af Chapman&#39;s renovation kept the ship&#39;s original features, from its mast to its portholes. The boat stays in place via anchors and is weighed down by the ballast.
Photos:
Original features: The af Chapman's renovation kept the ship's original features, from its mast to its portholes. The boat stays in place via anchors and is weighed down by the ballast.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Enjoyed year-round: &lt;/strong&gt;In summer, guests can enjoy the on board bar and restaurant facilities. During winter and spring, brave sea-farers are free to bring their own drinks and enjoy the views.
Photos:
Enjoyed year-round: In summer, guests can enjoy the on board bar and restaurant facilities. During winter and spring, brave sea-farers are free to bring their own drinks and enjoy the views.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Special history:&lt;/strong&gt; &quot;Just being on the ship is a special feeling,&quot; says af Chapman employee Magnus Frymark, a Stockholm native who has worked at af Chapman for 16 years. &quot;You can sense her history.&quot;
Photos:
Special history: "Just being on the ship is a special feeling," says af Chapman employee Magnus Frymark, a Stockholm native who has worked at af Chapman for 16 years. "You can sense her history."
Hide Caption
5 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Preservation: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;We are so proud that we can actively contribute to the preserving of such an important piece of history,&quot; says site manager Sofie Jorsell.
Photos:
Preservation: "We are so proud that we can actively contribute to the preserving of such an important piece of history," says site manager Sofie Jorsell.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;Cabins: &lt;/strong&gt;Guests stay on comfy bunk beds in cabins for the true sea-faring experience.
Photos:
Cabins: Guests stay on comfy bunk beds in cabins for the true sea-faring experience.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
&lt;strong&gt;View: &lt;/strong&gt;The af Chapman offers a unique perspective on Stockholm.
Photos:
View: The af Chapman offers a unique perspective on Stockholm.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
boat 418402252_1352564428161689_3844444786259134668_ostockholm boat hostel18422825_1352563641495101_3920369091424005017_o18449566_1352562461495219_4603183180903923899_oaf Chapman 1af chapman 3boat sunset

(CNN)The Swedish capital of Stockholm spans seventeen islands on the edge of the Baltic Sea.

A watery haven, there's a boat at every turn: from the local ferries that chauffeur commuters and the cruise ships crossing Scandinavia, to fishing dinghies that neighbor grand yachts.
The city is also renowned for the impressive Vasa Museum: the world's only preserved 17th-century ship, which sunk off the coast of Stockholm on her maiden voyage in 1628.
But one vessel in particular catches the tourist's eye.
Docked on the banks of the grassy Skeppsholmen Island, opposite the city's medieval old town, is a gleaming white, full-rigged steel ship dating from the 1800s: the af Chapman.
Read More
Cutting a majestic figure on the Stockholm city skyline, the af Chapman is a city icon, named for the famed Swedish shipbuilder, Fredrik Henrik af Chapman.
Once upon a time, the boat voyaged the Atlantic. Later, it trained legions of Swedish naval officers.
But the ship no longer sails the seven seas. Today, the af Chapman is a 19th-century ship turned 21st-century youth hostel.

Boat meets hostel

The magnificent porthole view from an af Chapman cabin.
The magnificent porthole view from an af Chapman cabin.
Managed by the Swedish Tourist Association, the af Chapman sleeps 124 in cosy cabins complete with porthole views across the water.
The hostel also owns the on-land adjacent building, which has a nautical link of its own: a former navy barracks, now sleeping 150 and hosting the hostel's dining and lounging facilities.
The real draw, however, is the boat itself: tourists line up to photograph the af Chapman. Native Stockholmers see her as a city landmark.
The idea of sleeping on a 19th-century boat might not appeal to everyone.
But once you're on deck, watching the sun set across Stockholm's coral-colored rooftops, glass of wine in hand, it's easy to see the allure.
"Just being on the ship is a special feeling," agrees long-time Magnus Frymark, a Stockholm native who has worked on af Chapman for 16 years. "You can sense her history."
"All of us working here really feel that it is a privilege to host such a cool hostel in the heart of Stockholm," adds site manager Sofie Jorsell. "HMS af Chapman holds a special place among the city views as one of the most photographed objects in Stockholm."
MORE: Stockholm: Insider Travel Guide

From England to Sweden, by way of Australia

The af Chapman dates back to 1888 and has been operating as a youth hostel since 1947.
The af Chapman dates back to 1888 and has been operating as a youth hostel since 1947.
The concept of the floatel isn't novel, but most floating hotels tend to be modern contraptions.
So just how did this 1800s ship become Stockholm's top youth hostel?
"She was built in 1888, in England," explains Frymark. "Her original name was Dunboyne and she was built as a cargo ship. She went all over the world: America, South America, Australia, shipping all kinds of things."
Owned by Irish company R. Martin and Company, the Dunboyne led a busy life, crossing the Atlantic in a pre-Panama Canal age, when trips easily took 130 days.
In 1908, R. Martin and Company sold Dunboyne to Norway. She continued to ship cargo, before being passed on the Swedish navy -- where she was christened af Chapman.
During World War I, she dodged torpedoes and mines sailing across the Baltic. She visited Buenos Aires and Scotland and survived a lightning strike en route to India.
In the early 1930s, the af Chapman sailed her last voyage.
It&#39;s hard not to embrace your inner sea captain on board the af Chapman.
It's hard not to embrace your inner sea captain on board the af Chapman.
The rigger was seen as worthless, a relic sold to the Stockholm City Council for pittance.
While the City considered ideas about what to do with this acquisition, the proposal came up that the af Chapman could become a hostel.
"That was a great idea," says Frymark, "So that's what they did. In 1947 she opened as a youth hostel."
Youth hostels are often seen as a "modern" phenomenon; indeed, the af Chapman was Stockholm's first.
"Sweden had a lot of youth hostels up in the mountains and up in the north, but we didn't have any in the big cities," explains Frymark. "I don't think anyone else had done that kind of thing at that time."
MORE: The World: a floating city of millionaires

From ship to hostel

Long-time employee Magnus Frymark, pictured here on board the af Chapman.
Long-time employee Magnus Frymark, pictured here on board the af Chapman.
Before the af Chapman could open its doors to the youth of Europe, the boat had to be extensively renovated.
"I know it took about two years [to convert] and they had to adapt her so it would be suitable for regular people," explains Frymark.
The renovation aimed to keep the ship's original features as much as possible. Hence the cabins -- and the distinctive portholes.
The ship's mast and rigging remain intact. To the untrained eye, the af Chapman looks ready to set sail, not house backpacking college students.
The af Chapman became an instant hit upon its inauguration and remains incredibly popular. In 2016, 648,000 people visited.
Frymark says that the interior has changed significantly since 1949.
In 2007-8, the af Chapman went through a major renovation. Now there are fewer rooms, but they're bigger and more comfortable.
Vasa, a 17th-century Swedish warship, is Stockholm&#39;s most famous boat.
Vasa, a 17th-century Swedish warship, is Stockholm's most famous boat.
Modern fittings and cosy bunkbeds place the af Chapman at the higher end of the hostel ladder. As well as the prerequisite dorms, there are private cabins suitable for families and couples.
The real pirates of the Caribbean
The real pirates of the Caribbean
"When I started here it was a lot more backpackers and young people," reflects Frymark, "Now it's a lot more diverse, different ages, more families, even people who are traveling with work."
Despite the modern trappings, the af Chapman team are proud of her many original features. The captain's room, now used for conferences, is kitted out more or less as it was 50 years ago.
There is also a gun room: "That's where the captain and his under officer must have planned everything," says Frymark.
Guests keen to splash out can even stay above deck in the captain's cabin.
Meanwhile, exploring the deck feels like you've stepped straight out of "Pirates of the Caribbean." It is thrilling to survey the city from this unique vantage point.

The call of the ocean

The sunset view of Stockholm from af Chapman can&#39;t be rivalled.
The sunset view of Stockholm from af Chapman can't be rivalled.
During the summer months, the deck is home to an inside and an outdoor bar. At sundown, Stockholm locals and tourists flock to the af Chapman for wine on the water.
Even in the freezing Swedish winter, the af Chapman still thrives:
"It's open all year round," explains Frymark. "There's a lot of snow in the winter -- everyday we have to go and shuffle away the snow. It's a little more quiet but it's nice in the winter as well. It's really dark but we have a lot of lights."

A post shared by af_chapman (@af_chapman) on

Perhaps the reason the af Chapman is popular all year round is because guests feel that they are staying in a living, breathing slice of history.
"We are so proud that we can actively contribute to the preserving of such an important piece of history," says Jorsell.
The af Chapman might be anchored to Stockholm's shores, but she looks forever ready to embark on another adventure.
It seems only fitting that the Swedish ship that once traversed the world now attracts visitors from across the world to Stockholm.