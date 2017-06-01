(CNN) EU leaders and China vowed to push forward together with the Paris Agreement on climate change Thursday, as the world waits to see whether US President Donald Trump will pull his country out of the landmark accord.

Such a move would be a major break from international partners that would isolate the United States in global efforts to curb global warming.

Now EU and Chinese leaders have banded together in unusual alliance that emphasizes the absence of the United States from the playing field.

EU Commissioner on Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete also told CNN in a statement that the EU and China "are joining forces to forge ahead on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and accelerate the global transition to clean energy.

"No one should be left behind, but the EU and China have decided to move forward. Our successful cooperation on issues like emissions trading and clean technologies are bearing fruit. Now is the time to further strengthen these ties to keep the wheels turning for ambitious global climate action."

The European Union and China spell out their continued commitment to the deal in a draft joint statement, obtained by CNN, which is slated to be published Friday regardless of what Trump announces.

"The EU and China consider climate action and the clean energy transition an imperative more important than ever," the draft statement says, and "commit to significantly intensify their political, technical, economic and scientific cooperation on climate change and clean energy."

The powers also "underline that tackling climate change and reforming our energy systems are significant drivers of job creation, investment opportunities and economic growth," according to the draft statement, which also emphasizes the importance of international collaboration in combating climate change.

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China had "stayed true to its commitment" in fighting climate change over the past few years, including "promoting the signing of the Paris agreement."

In response to a question referencing Trump, Li responded: "Fighting climate change is a global consensus, not invented by China."

Tusk tweets appeal to Trump

European Council President Donald Tusk made a direct appeal to Trump early Thursday not to pull out of the Paris accord, tweeting "@realDonaldTrump please don't change the (political) climate for the worse."

.@realDonaldTrump please don't change the (political) climate for the worse. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) June 1, 2017

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also warned Trump against exiting the Paris climate change deal -- a treaty ratified by the United States last year -- in a speech Wednesday, declaring: "The law is the law, and everyone must adhere to it."

According to the European Commission's Berlin office, Juncker told an audience in the German capital: "I am a trans-Atlanticist. But if the American President was to say in the coming hours that he wants to exit the Paris Accord, then it is our duty to say: 'You can't do that.'

"We are not only talking about the future of European people, we are first and foremost talking about the future of people elsewhere. Eighty-three countries are in danger of disappearing from the face of the Earth if we do not begin combating climate change in a resolute way."

G7 leaders dismayed

Trump tweeted late Wednesday that he would announce his decision at 3 p.m. ET in the White House Rose Garden, ending his message "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters earlier that he wasn't sure whether Trump had made a final decision yet.

"I obviously don't know whether he's made it," Spicer said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing. "When the President has a decision he will make that announcement and he will make it clear what the basis of that is."

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

The White House was initially slated to make a final decision on the climate accord last month, but then said it would wait until after last week's G7 meeting in Sicily.

JUST WATCHED Former EPA head: Climate deal makes economic sense Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Former EPA head: Climate deal makes economic sense 09:19

At the summit, leaders expressed dismay at Trump's climate stance. After the meetings concluded, the US refused to sign onto a statement of support for the Paris accord that all other G7 participants approved.

The Paris climate agreement was established during a 2015 conference in the French capital. Every nation signed on minus two: war-torn Syria and Nicaragua, which insists the deal isn't tough enough.