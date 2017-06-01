Henry, a well known clairvoyant, gives psychic readings to celebrities on his E! reality series. In an episode that aired Wednesday, Henry showed Thicke's widow, Tanya, a video of a session he had conduced with Thicke more than three months prior to his death last December.

"For the men in your family, it's really good to just take into consideration that blood pressure is going to be something that we really have to keep in mind," Henry told Thicke. "Heart issues, they happen to men, it's not uncommon. When it comes to like a family and a gene perspective, it's possible that within your family there might be multiple men who end up at a later age dealing with blood pressure issues, but also deal with either a heart murmur or heart arrhythmia."