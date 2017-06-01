Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on the term 'consciously uncouple'

(CNN) Three years after Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced their decision to "consciously uncouple," the actress and Goop CEO is sharing her thoughts on the backlash she received for coupling those words.

"People are coming around. I know it's a dorky term, but it's very worthwhile," Paltrow told Net-a-Porter's "The Edit." "I'm always the person who gets s*** at first, but then later people say, 'Hey, maybe that's a good idea.'"

Paltrow and Martin have two children together and she says when they decided to separate, it was about putting their needs first.

"I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn't blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s*** at the door and put my children first. And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?"

