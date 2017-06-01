Breaking News

Geri Halliwell apologizes for Spice Girls exit

The musical "Viva Forever," which was based on their songs, closed in June 2013. What else have the Spice Girls been up to since their heyday in the '90s?
Spice Girls: Where are they now?The musical "Viva Forever," which was based on their songs, closed in June 2013. What else have the Spice Girls been up to since their heyday in the '90s?
The group reunited to perform at the closing ceremony for the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Group reunionThe group reunited to perform at the closing ceremony for the 2012 Summer Olympics.
The artist formerly known as Posh Spice scored big by marrying hunky soccer player David Beckham, with whom she has four children. She has also made a name for herself as a fashion designer and stayed visible in Hollywood with appearances on shows like "Project Runway" and "American Idol."
Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)The artist formerly known as Posh Spice scored big by marrying hunky soccer player David Beckham, with whom she has four children. She has also made a name for herself as a fashion designer and stayed visible in Hollywood with appearances on shows like "Project Runway" and "American Idol."
Brown has also remained in the limelight despite keeping busy with three children (one of whom was fathered by actor Eddie Murphy) with acting roles. In 2007, she came in second place on "Dancing With the Stars." In the past few years she has served as a judge "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."
Melanie Brown (Mel B./Scary Spice)Brown has also remained in the limelight despite keeping busy with three children (one of whom was fathered by actor Eddie Murphy) with acting roles. In 2007, she came in second place on "Dancing With the Stars." In the past few years she has served as a judge "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."
Baby Bunton now has babies of her own. The mother of two is engaged to British singer-turned-professional chef Jade Jones and was the face of UNICEF's Mother's Day campaign to end child malnutrition. She's also a DJ on Heart Radio.
Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)Baby Bunton now has babies of her own. The mother of two is engaged to British singer-turned-professional chef Jade Jones and was the face of UNICEF's Mother's Day campaign to end child malnutrition. She's also a DJ on Heart Radio.
Halliwell is the mother of one daughter and has popped up occasionally as a judge on the British version of "The X Factor" and "Australia's Got Talent." In May 2015 she married Red Bull's Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.
Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)Halliwell is the mother of one daughter and has popped up occasionally as a judge on the British version of "The X Factor" and "Australia's Got Talent." In May 2015 she married Red Bull's Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.
Chisholm has continued to make music, releasing several albums over the years. Her latest, "Stages," was released in September 2013 and included a duet with Bunton. Chisholm split with her boyfriend of 10 years, Thomas Starr, who is the father of her daughter, Scarlet. She showed off a new look on her Instagram account in 2015.
Melanie Chisholm (Mel C./Sporty Spice)Chisholm has continued to make music, releasing several albums over the years. Her latest, "Stages," was released in September 2013 and included a duet with Bunton. Chisholm split with her boyfriend of 10 years, Thomas Starr, who is the father of her daughter, Scarlet. She showed off a new look on her Instagram account in 2015.
(CNN)It was one of the saddest days ever for Spice Girls fans and now Ginger Spice has apologized for her part in it.

Geri Halliwell tweeted on Wednesday saying she was sorry for abandoning the group in the middle of their world tour in 1998.
The apology came after a fan account tweeted about the incident.
"19 years ago today, it was announced that @GeriHalliwell had left the Spice Girls in the middle of their world tour," the tweet said.
Halliwell tweeted back "I'm sorry about that...everything works out in the end, that's what my mum says!"
Fans seemed to appreciate it and a few took the time to let her know all is forgiven.
The Spice Girls, featuring Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, became a beloved group when they burst on the scene in 1996 with their hit single "Wannabe."
After Halliwell's exit, the remaining members announced a hiatus in 2000 and went on to form solo careers. They all reunited for a concert tour in 2007.
There were rumors that they would reunite again in 2016 in honor of the group's 20th anniversary, but that never came to pass.