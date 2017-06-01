Geri Halliwell apologizes for Spice Girls exit

The artist formerly known as Posh Spice scored big by marrying hunky soccer player David Beckham, with whom she has four children. She has also made a name for herself as a fashion designer and stayed visible in Hollywood with appearances on shows like "Project Runway" and "American Idol."

Photos: Photos: Catching up with the Spice Girls

Melanie Brown (Mel B./Scary Spice) – Brown has also remained in the limelight despite keeping busy with three children (one of whom was fathered by actor Eddie Murphy) with acting roles. In 2007, she came in second place on "Dancing With the Stars." In the past few years she has served as a judge "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."